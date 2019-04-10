3 homes give Ahwatukee luxury market a boost

This home in the 14600 block of South Presario Way in the Summerhill Estates community sold for nearly $1.28 million for many reasons. Built in 2006, the 5,400-square-foot, five-bedroom house offers not only some luxurious amenities such as a wrap-around granite-topped breakfast bar in the ultra-gourmet kitchen and a great room with custom wall and ceiling inlays but also some energy-efficient features like radiant floor heating and Eagle windows and doors. With a mountainside lot of about 16,000 square feet, it also offers stunning mountain views from a backyard views. When people can tear themselves away from the resort-style backyard. exercise/sauna and media rooms await inside. (Special to AFN)