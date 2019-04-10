3 homes give Ahwatukee luxury market a boost

The luxury home market in Ahwatukee got a shot in the arm recently with the sale of three seven-figure homes – two of which are within a stone’s throw of each other on the same block.
Records show that two homes in the 14600 block of South Presario Trail sold for $1.15 million and $1.28 million while the third home, which sold for $1.35 million, is in the 300 block of East Windmere Drive.
The two Presario Trail Homes were built within two years of each other nearly 15 years ago while the Windmere Drive house was built in 1996.
The newer – and slightly more expensive – Presario Trail home, built in 2008, was described as “one of the newest constructed homes in Ahwatukee,” with 5,500 square feet, five bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. That one boasts radiant floor heating, energy efficient features, ceiling inlays, a full wet bar with wine fridge, two master bedrooms and two fireplaces.
The finished basement has a built-in stone bar and a guest suite with a full bathroom while the backyard boasts an infinity-edge pool that has a waterfall and a gazebo with a raised patio and a floor-to-ceiling fireplace.
The other Presario Trail home was built two years earlier and is just under 4,800 square feet with four bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. It features a huge, stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and the traditional gourmet kitchen with a wrap-around breakfast bar.
Its listing also noted that the home has a “luxurious master bathroom with separate granite counter vanities with custom cabinetry, elegant spa-like tub with jets, huge stone walk-in shower and massive walk-in closet with wood floors and custom wood built-ins. Exercise room with rubber flooring, mirrored walls and door leading straight to master bathroom.”
Both also are in the Summerhill gated community with sweeping views of the Estrella Mountains.
The Windmere Drive home, a single-level, 5,500-square-foot mansion, offers a walk-in wine cellar along with an extensive gourmet kitchen, executive office, expansive master bedroom and bath, two fireplaces and views of both the Estrellas and South Mountain.
Its gourmet kitchen includes a Bosch Coffee System with barista fridge, a 150-bottle wine fridge and three guest bedrooms that each have a private patio.
