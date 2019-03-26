ASU research team seeks breast cancer survivors for study

There aren’t many research programs where participants not only are contributing to possible medical advances and making a little money but also engaging in activity designed to make them feel better.
But that’s exactly what breast cancer survivors can expect from the “Recovery and Rejuvenation Study” that the Arizona State University School of Nursing and Health Innovation offers.
Organizers of the study, now in its fourth year and slated to wind up this fall, are now enrolling survivors for a free eight-week series of one-hour classes that will start next month in Tempe and in May in Mesa. There also will be a series in June in central Phoenix and in July in south Scottsdale.
The $70 gift cards that participants receive after completing the eight weeks may be the smallest benefit that participants can expect.
They also will learn some “gentle movement” techniques and get educational support – both of which can help survivors immensely, according to the chief investigator for the research study.
“Evidence-based research indicates gentle movement and peer support are both associated with significant benefits for cancer survivors during treatment and beyond,” said Dr. Linda Larkey, principal investigator for the ASU research study. “We are hoping to learn why that might be, and which approach is most beneficial.”
“All three of our classes have been shown in earlier research to benefit participants; We are looking more closely at all three to learn more about the kinds of advantages that participants receive,” she added.
Women must meet three criteria to learn more about the study. They must be a Stage 0 to Stage III breast cancer survivor; between 45 and 75 years of age; and at least six months to 10 years past primary treatment. They can call ASU’s research study line at 602-496-2329 or email RnR@asu.edu for specifics on enrollment.
Although organizers are mum about all the details and specific objectives of the study, project manager Julie Bucho-Gonzalez said, “When the study ends, we invite participants to join us for a public celebration where we describe the discoveries that they have made possible.” That includes new applications of the knowledge they yielded from their research.
Participants also are told more about the study’s specific goals when they show up for class.
Spokeswoman Nancy Howe said, “We gather information from our participants one week before classes begin, one week after classes end, and about six months after the last class. In this way, we hope to capture both short-term and long-term effects of the skills and techniques our participants learn.”
Although the last series of classes is scheduled for September – about five years since the first – the study team will continue analyzing data into early 2020.
“The importance of the study is reflected by the significant financial investment that the National Institutes of Health and the National Cancer Institute has made to support the work over these five years,” Howe said.
She said the project has been designed to be a “gold standard” of research, which is the randomized control trial.
“That means that our participants are randomly assigned to one of our three classes: two of the classes are gentle movements and the third is a book-club-like discussion group,” Howe explained. Instructors are trained ASU staff.
“Each class learns different techniques; We ask participants to tell us about their experiences and their insights in their own words as they become familiar with the techniques they are learning and their continued practice,” Howe said.
The Tempe classes begin April 9 at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center while the Mesa classes begin May 4 in an industrial park near Baseline Road and Stapley Drive.
“We always want more participants: The more women we have in our research, the greater the confidence we have in our results,” Howe said.
While the $70 gift cards are meant as a show of appreciation for the participants’ time, they also will have a sense of giving back.
“Breast cancer survivors in our classes are enthusiastic about the essential role they play in helping advance the science and making recovery easier for women who come after them,” Larkey said. “Women tell us the classes are fun and often inspiring.”
