Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park is Saturday

It’s been an active spring at the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center, which is winding up its season of activities with the annual Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park.
The center, 4700 E. Warner Road, will present the fest 5:30-9:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13.
Admission is free and people are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets to listen to the sounds of the Flashback Band.
The tunes start at 6 p.m. and continue until 9 p.m.
Flashback is a cover band from Phoenix that plays all the hits from the ‘80s with a few stellar songs from various decades sprinkled in for good measure.
The band brings to the stage a fully choreographed light show for every song as well as a professional sound.
Organizers of the fest said Flashback is “a very interactive and entertaining band that will have you on your feet or dancing in your seat.”
Beer, wine and food will be sold by Texas Roadhouse and shaved ice will be available from Phoenix Phreeze.
Kids of all ages can get some air by playing in bounce houses, sliding down slides and climbing a rock wall.
Organizers promise “lots of variety of amusements for kids of all ages.”
Tickets needed for food, beverages and rides can be purchased at the event.
Proceeds from Tukee Fest will benefit the various youth programs held at the center and the foster youth homes sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee.
Sponsors of the event are Desert Landscaping Professionals, Tree Pros, Pritchette Physical Therapy, Phillips Roofing, Donna Leeds/West USA Realty, Brewers, Select Painting, ACE Hardware and RBY Deli.
“Tukee Fest Rockin’ in the Park is a chance for the community to meet under the stars and socialize, listen to great tunes and provides fun for the whole family,” organizers said.
