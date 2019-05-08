Homeless count shows more on streets than in 2018

The number of people sleeping on Valley streets or in their cars increased this year by 21.7 percent over 2018, according to Maricopa Association of Governments (MAG).
Numbers recently released showed those living in unsheltered situations continued to climb for the sixth straight year in Maricopa County. The annual Point-in-Time Homeless Count in January found 3,188 people without shelter compared with 2,618 in 2018.
“We are not surprised, and we are troubled by these numbers,” said Amy Schwabenlender, co-chair of the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board and executive director of the Human Services Campus.
“This should be of concern to everyone living in the Valley,” she added. “The ripple effects of homelessness touch individuals, families, neighborhoods and communities. These are first and foremost human impacts, and at the same time they profoundly weave into societal and economic impacts.”
In the East Valley, only Mesa saw an increase in its homeless population — 206 from 144 the year before. Gilbert’s and Chandler’s homeless counts were the same as the prior year at two and 54, respectively, according to MAG.
Scottsdale saw an uptick to 76 from 67 in 2018 while Fountain Hills and Paradise Valley reported none.
The PIT Count serves as a one-night snapshot of homelessness in the region and includes both an unsheltered and sheltered count.
Overall, volunteer counters found 6,614 people experiencing homelessness within the region, an increase of 316 people from 2018.
Nearly 13 percent reported to be experiencing homelessness for the first time, which translates to more than 400 people.
U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development mandates the count of those living on the streets or in shelters in order to dole out federal funding for homeless programs.
The information also helps identify trends and help target critical funding and services to those most in need, according to MAG, which oversees the count in Maricopa County.
For the first time, the 2019 unsheltered count also included a tally of pets. Overall data identified 182 pets on the street, 10 of which were service animals.
The Continuum of Care, which submitted the required point-in-time data to HUD last week, is expected to release a full analysis of the 2019 count later this year.
“We will dive deeper into the findings to better understand root causes of homelessness,” said Tempe Police Sgt. Robert Ferraro, who co-chairs the Maricopa Regional Continuum of Care Board. “We want to know what leads to chronic homelessness, what leads to first-time homelessness, and the causes of veteran and family homelessness.”
The Continuum of Care also will look at factors such as eviction rates and affordable housing, and see what solutions can be recommended, Ferraro said.
