The lone Democrat on the Arizona Corporation Commission is accusing its newest member of “using her office to advance her election chances.’’
In a filing at the commission, Sandra Kennedy said that Lea Marquez Peterson appears more interested in pleasing Gov. Doug Ducey, who appointed her, and Don Brandt, the chief executive of the parent company of Arizona Public Service, than in actually getting answers from APS about what led to the heat-related death of a customer last year.
The move comes as Kennedy is pushing to force Brandt and other top corporate executives to come to the commission to answer questions under oath about the company policies and practices, particularly as they relate to when customers are disconnected. She already has the support of Commission Chairman Bob Burns for that move.
Peterson told Capitol Media Services she’s not sure that’s appropriate – at least not yet. She instead continues to promote an outside probe of what happened, including the actions of the commission staff.
Only then would she consider bringing in someone from APS or parent company Pinnacle West Capital Corp. And she’s not sure it has to be Brandt.
Kennedy said Peterson is loath to take that step “because she is beholden to Mr. Brandt and Pinnacle West for campaign contributions’’ – a clear reference to the money donated to her ill-fated 2018 congressional campaign.
Peterson was tapped by Ducey to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Andy Tobin and has to run in 2020 to keep her post.
“Perhaps Commissioner Marquez Peterson is worried about her own political future as a Republican without Don Brandt and Pinnacle West supporting her,’’ Kennedy said.
Kennedy also suggested that Peterson was acting in “seeming coordination’’ with the governor who appointed her, noting that Ducey last month accused the commission of “mission creep’’ and getting into areas beyond its clear constitutional authority to set rates.
But Peterson denied that the governor discussed his claim of “mission creep’’ when he interviewed and appointed her.
Peterson also dismissed Kennedy’s overall comments, made both in a formal filing as a “political response’’ to her calls for an outside probe.
“I’m just really focused on responding to the public and the media who requested additional information and how we come up with policies to protect Arizona’s ratepayers,’’ she said.
And Peterson suggested that there’s also politics behind Kennedy’s attack on her. She pointed out that Kennedy is campaign manager for Bill Mundell, one of the Democrats running for the three available slots on the commission on that 2020 ballot.
Kennedy isn’t the only one questioning whether Peterson is playing politics and is loath to push too hard against APS.
“She was working with the state Chamber, which has very strong ties to APS,’’ said Burns of Peterson, including backing the company’s successful effort to quash an initiative to force all utilities to generate more power from renewable sources. “The position she was in before she came to the commission would indicate that she has a connection with those folks.’’
Now, said Burns, Peterson has a new position.
“And where you sit depends on where you stand,’’ he said. “So, we need to know where she stands.’’
Questions remain as to whether Brandt actually will be subpoenaed.
Last year Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Daniel Kiley concluded that Burns, as a member of the commission, has an individual right to issue a subpoena for the books of not only APS but also Pinnacle West
But Kiley said he could not overrule the majority vote on the commission not to issue a subpoena.
“I would support full disclosure as to the facts of the situation,’’ said Commissioner Boyd Dunn. But he said that doesn’t necessarily have to come from Brandt. And Dunn, a former judge, said a more logical first step might be for commissioners to subpoena any documents they want, review those, and only then call in corporate executives to question them.
That’s also the position of Justin Olson, the remaining commission member.
“It’s incumbent on the commission to do everything within our power to ensure that we have proper oversight of our utilities,’’ he said.
“That includes gaining all of the information that’s necessary to provide that oversight,’’ Olson said. “If we’re not getting the information that we need to provide that proper oversight and a subpoena is needed, then that’s the action the commission should take in order to get that information.’’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.