Undaunted by the heartless vandalism and theft of about $12,000 worth of equipment, the Ahwatukee Children’s Theatre is back in action.
Hoodlums in late June broke into the 20-year-old theater’s studios at 11011 S. 48th St. and ransacked the place from top to bottom, pulling out drawers, ripping out wires and causing the tile ceiling to collapse.
They also stole every valuable thing they could find — except for thousands of dollars worth of costumes, many hand-made.
But thanks to the support of the community as well as other community theaters in the Valley, the show will continue to go on.
The theater is already taking reservations for its many acting and other classes at azact.org.
It also has scheduled an open house for interested kids and their parents 9 a.m.-noon Aug. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.