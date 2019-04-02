Bondurant racing school auctioned off for $1.67 million

A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of the Bob Bondurant School of High Performance Driving for $1.67 million – if the winning bidder can work out a lease with the tribal firm that owns the land as well as resolve a dispute over the use of the Bondurant name.
Stig Investments Inc. beat out five other bidders for the famed racing school just south of Ahwatukee, according to minutes of the courtroom auction that were filed last week in federal court.
Judge Brenda K. Martin gave Stig 45 days to work out a lease with Sun Valley Marina Development Corp., a development arm of the Gila River Indian Community, where the school has been located since 1990, when racing legend Bob Bondurant and his wife, Patricia, brought the school they had founded in California in 1968.
The auction was sought after the Bondurants found no other way to climb out of $3.5 million in debt that resulted from the loss of a lucrative military training contract and other factors.
The school has trained hundreds of thousands of drivers, from beginners looking to get their first operators license to law enforcement and military personnel developing advanced pursuit and evasion tactics.
The school owes more than $245,000 in back rent to Sun Valley, though in court papers it agreed to a 45-day extension of a previously court-ordered deadline of April 1 for the Bondurants to pay the rent or have the site repossessed by the tribal firm.
That 45-day window also will give Stig Investment and the Bondurants more time to work out a disagreement over whether their name and a museum of classic cars are covered by the bid as well.
The Bondurants maintain that the cars and seven motorcycles are their personal property, though court papers indicate there is uncertainty over the title to at least some of the vehicles.
Also in dispute is whether the Bondurant brand can be sold without the winning bidders reaching a separate sales agreement with the couple.
Patty Bondurant also ended her affidavit with a stern warning.
Unless someone negotiated the sale of everything from the vehicles to the use of Bob Bondurant’s name, she said, “Any purchaser will be required to remove Bob’s name and likeness and my name and likeness from all web sites, social media platforms, retail locations, advertising, publicity pieces, signs, vehicles and any and all other material in any form.
“Bob and I will aggressively prosecute causes of action against any person, including a purchaser of the school, who uses any of the museum cars, memorabilia, other property, his name and likeness, photographs, videos, articles, interviews of bob or me and/or any pictures or information from the archives without first entering into agreements with bob on terms acceptable to us.”
But the lawyers for the school disagreed strenuously and said the Bondurants have lost any legal right to protect their name from continuing to be used regardless of whoever owns the school.
“To be absolutely clear: no party wants to treat Bob Bondurant unfairly. All parties recognize he built this business over an illustrious 50-year career. What he owns, the (school) is not attempting to take.”
On the issue of the museum, they noted, “There are multiple ‘Museum Cars’ that have no clear evidence of ownership.”
The school’s lawyers also asserted that the school, and not Bondurant personally, owns his name, memorabilia and image.
“Bondurant cannot lawfully prevent the use of his name, image or likeness embodied in the marks, or currently embodied in the memorabilia and archive; the Bondurant name embodies the significant goodwill that has been built over the 51-year history of the school,” they said, adding:
“The statement that Mr. Bondurant never transferred the right to use his name or the memorabilia or the archive to the (school) is demonstrably false.”
