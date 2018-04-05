All he wanted, William Day told about 50 Club West residents, was “a solid investment that made sense.”
Instead, he said, after investing $250,000 in Club West Golf Management and giving course owner Richard Breuninger another $100,000 for grass seed, he finds himself in a frustrating mystery.
Day met for more than an hour March 28 with about 50 of the estimated 62 people who paid between $3,600 and $6,000 to join a semi-private club that Breuninger created shortly after his Inter Tribal Golf Association signed a $1.3 million note to buy the course from Wilson Gee Dec. 1.
Those members had invited him to discuss his involvement with Breuninger and the course’s management company as they pondered ways to get back their membership fees.
Members also expressed concern about the course’s long-term future, and are discussing the possibility of putting together a statement of support for Day’s efforts to oust Breuninger and in return pay off a delinquent $218,000 water bill as well as other debts exceeding $100,000.
“I really feel I could be on the other side of that table,” he said, pointing to the golfers who feel they’ve been jilted.
He recounted how he met Breuninger in early fall and wound up suing him last month to get access to Club West Golf Management’s financial records to understand what happened to his investment and why the city had turned off the water.
“I feel I’ve been duped,” Day told them.
The water shutoff on Feb. 22 has robbed the course of virtually all the lush grass that had covered it in November.
“I wasn’t really sure how he was able to get Wilson Gee to sell him the course,” Day said, noting he was well aware of Gee’s complaints about the high cost of irrigating the course.
Day said Breuninger assured him that he had a solution for the water issue, quoting Breuninger as stating, “I got it solved.”
He said Breuninger told him that while the course had been losing $100,000 a year, “if you add water, it would make $700,000 to $800,000 in half a year.”
“Look, I’m 60 and I want to retire when I am 62,” said Day, adding that once he retires from Waste Management, he wants to travel with his wife and play golf.
He said Breuninger alluded to having access to “tribal development money” and predicted he would pay off his note to Gee by March 2018.
But shortly after he invested $250,000 with Club West Golf Management, becoming a partner with a 30 percent interest in the company, Day said Breuninger approached him and “told me, ‘I don’t have money for grass seed.’”
He said he gave Breuninger another $100,000 for the seed.
After getting Club West Golf Management’s records last month, Day said, he found out it had paid $208,000 to ITGA and another $84,000 to then-company general manager Christa Jones.
“So, at the time I’m paying for grass seed, they gave themselves a nice bonus,” he said.
Day said that one day in February, he entered Jones’ clubhouse office and saw a Club West Golf Management bank statement on her desk when she was out.
“I expected there’d be $80,000 or so in the account,” he said, “but when I look, I saw there was only $1,115 at the end of January. That’s when I knew something was really wrong.”
Day repeatedly stressed during the meeting that he had no signature authority for the company’s checking account. Once he saw its records, he said, he saw no record of any payments for golf cart leases or most other operational expenses. Yamaha repossessed around 80 golf carts sometime in February.
When the city shut off the water in February, Day said he confronted Breuninger and told him, “You promised me this would never happen. That’s why I invested with you.”
He said Breuninger told him that the Foothills Golf Course, which Gee also owns, owed the money for the water bill. Foothills irrigates its course from its own well.
Attorney Jeff Proper, who is representing Day, told the golfers that it appears his client’s $250,000 was used to pay off Gee’s old water debt and “after that, there was never another water bill that was paid.”
Day circulated among the golfers copies of several records, including an email that was sent to Breuninger’s lawyer on Feb. 23 about the outstanding $218,000 owed the city Water Services Department.
That email stated, “If Richard cannot come up with a few hundred thousand dollars in the next week, I feel Club West will take a dramatic turn for the worse and put it on a bad path with no good outcome for anyone but lots of attorney bills.”
Day’s email also warned, “Richard is about to lose all credibility. It called attention to another individual who loaned Breuninger $100,000 to pay back taxes that Gee owed on the course.
Day offered to pay the delinquent water bill and repay the tax-related loan so Breuninger “can save his reputation.”
“For the life of me,” the email concluded, “I do not understand why he wants something he has not shown he can afford and the hole is just getting deeper.”
Proper said Club West Golf Management records showed the company took in $490,000 in golfing fees between December and February. He also said records show the company paid $40,000 for a golfers’ shack and still owes $100,000 for the facility.
The attorney also discussed the possibility that Gee may put the course up for a trustee sale if Breuninger falls behind on paying on the $1.3 million note. He said Gee will become the owner again unless someone bids more than the total he is owed.
Proper told the golfers they had several alternatives for trying to get back their membership fees.
He said they could wait and see if a new owner acquires the course and honors their membership, or they could sue Club West Golf Management or file a consumer fraud complaint with the state Attorney General’s office.
But Proper held out little hope that the latter two alternatives would do much.
Mia Garcia, a spokeswoman for the Attorney General, told AFN that a consumer fraud complaint would probably not get immediate attention and that if the golfers feel they’ve been criminally misled, “they should file a report, just as if they were going to the police.”
Proper had told them the AG “doesn’t want to be put in a position of being a debt collector.”
After Day was finished, the golfers wrangled over their next course of action before deciding on three courses of action.
They will see if a representative from the Attorney General’s office would come and speak to them. They will work on drafting a proposed statement of support for Day. And they will develop a proposal for the Club West Homeowners Association to fix the course’s long-term water problem.
That solution would involve paying a third of the cost of a pipeline that provide the course with far cheaper water from an SRP canal. Golfers were told that Foothills HOA and Gee already have pledged to each pay a third of that cost, estimated by Gee at around $1.2 million.
The Club West HOA has no ownership or operating rights for the golf course.
