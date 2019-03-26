Disney takes ‘Enchantment’ tour to the ice

Disney movies allow viewers to enter other worlds and get to know the characters. The “Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment” tour brings these stories before audiences, but in a different way.
The ice-skating tour will immerse audiences in “Cars,” “Toy Story 3,” “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen” during its visit to the Talking Stick Resort Arena from Thursday, April 11, to Sunday, April 14. Meant for people of all ages, the show offers pieces of each story and popular songs from the films.
The production spotlights beloved characters such as Lightning McQueen and Mater from “Cars.” Ariel and Flounder from “The Little Mermaid,” Buzz Lightyear and Woody from “Toy Story 3” and Olaf, Anna, Elsa and Kristoff from “Frozen.”
Audience members are encouraged to sing and dance along as ice skaters perform to songs such as “Under the Sea” and “Let It Go.”
In the show, the ensemble members play multiple characters and help to capture the mood in difference scenes. Light and sound effects also aid in bringing the magic of each film to the ice.
Ensemble member and Line Captain Chelsea Ridley said it is important for performers to be in sync, especially during big numbers.
“I feel like it looks like a school of fish,” Ridley said. “Everyone is moving together and in sync. That’s something that we definitely work on week to week and is a skill that grows stronger as the tour goes.”
Each “Disney on Ice” show is slightly different in style and tone.
Ridley made her debut as Princess Tiana in “Disney on Ice presents Dream Big.”
Originally from Illinois, Ridley won silver and gold medals as a competitive skater. She started skating when she was 4 years old and was inspired at a young age by superstar French skater Surya Bonaly.
When she started with “Disney on Ice,” she found performance-level skating to be different than competitive skating because of the level of emotion needed.
“We are athletes, and everything we are doing out there is very technical, and it takes a lot of strength and training,” Ridley said. “But you have to have that acting component because you have to bring everything to life.”
Ridley said although she always enjoyed competitive skating, performance-style skating has allowed her to expand on her abilities.
The dancers in the show come from different parts of the world and have varying backgrounds.
Many of them have skated competitively. In the show, they use their training to make intricate jumps and turns look flawless.
“A lot of the technical stuff I feel like people don’t notice so much because we do it with such ease, but what we’re doing out there is actually quite difficult,” Ridley said.
Ridley said daily demands make performance skating different than competitive skating.
“The thing that may be the most difficult is keeping the energy up,” Ridley said. “When you are on the performance side, you have to be on every night, multiple times a day. Because even though we’ve done the show tons of times, it’s the first time the audience is seeing that show. So, you have to be spot on every night.”
If You Go
What: “Disney on Ice presents Worlds of Enchantment”
Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
When: April 11-14
Tickets: tickets start at $20.
Information: 800-745-3000, disneyonice.com
