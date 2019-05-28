Studio 111 marks a quarter century of dancing

When Kimberly Lewis’s Studio 111 dancers take the stage at Desert Vista High School Fine Arts Theater June 1, their costumes will harken back to one of the Ahwatukee resident’s fondest memories — how she got her start in the Valley after moving here from Los Angeles.
“There wasn’t a lot of work for me,” Lewis recalled in an earlier interview. “I had been living in L.A., and I was a dancer and a choreographer and I had a lot of work there. But here, there wasn’t a lot of work so I kind of had to come up with my own career.”
Then, while watching the L.A. Lakers play the Phoenix Suns on TV in her hotel room, she had an idea. She pitched the notion of a dance team to the Suns.
The team eventually gave in to her relentless hard sell and from 1990 to 1999, the Phoenix Suns Dancers delighted fans with costumes that paid tribute to the fashion and music of the three decades that led up to Lewis’ decade of courtside showmanship.
And when she presents her anniversary show, “Cheers to 25 Years,” at noon and 6:30 p.m. June 1 at Desert Vista, her dancers will be performing in the same costumes that her crew wore during those nine years. Tickets are available at dancestudio111.com/cheers.
“The dads will be dressed as the 1992 Phoenix Suns Players and their daughters will be wearing all the original Phoenix Suns Dance Team costumes from 1990 to 2000,” said Lewis.
Those costumes reflect the flower power years of the 1960s, the ’70s and disco and the MTV-dominated ’80s.
Lewis and her Studio 111, located 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., have comprised an institution in Ahwatukee. For two decades, she has presented “The Ahwatukee Nutcracker” and in recent years also has produced a summer show. On June 22 at Mountain Pointe High School’s theater, her cast will be the first in Arizona to present “Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
In rehearsals for the anniversary show, Lewis admitted to feeling nostalgic.
“It touches my heart to see all our dancers from the studio wearing these original Phoenix Suns Dancers costumes,” she said.
Some of the dancers who originally wore those costumes went on to become her instructors when she opened her Ahwatukee studio in 1994.
Back then, technology wasn’t as advanced and she recruited students by roller-skating around Ahwatukee neighborhoods with her brothers and her children to deliver fliers advertising her new studio.
She has built the studio into a performing-arts powerhouse that offers classes in all forms of dance — including ballet, pointe, jazz, hip hop, musical theater, contemporary, tap, acrobatics, lyrical —as well as voice, piano, drum and guitar lessons with RLS Music Studio, located inside Studio 111. Dance camps also are offered.
“We have one of the most qualified and highly educated team of teachers. Our studio has been around for 25 years because we offer dance lessons for all ages and all levels. We have over 70 classes each week to choose from in all forms of dance and all levels for ages 2 to adult, from the beginning dancer, to the intermediate dancer, to the advance dancer!” said Lewis.
When they get older and become parents themselves, some of those students remember the discipline she taught and the fun they had.
“Many dancers who grew up dancing at the studio from the time they were little all the way through high school now have their own children dancing at Dance Studio 111,” Lewis beamed.
“It is the most surreal feeling. It is the circle of life in our dance family and it makes be happy because I know these dancers grew up at our dance studio and have the most amazing memories that they want to give to their children. It truly touches my heart and soul,” she added, noting that 11-year-old student Capri Anders is the daughter of her longtime artistic director, Carrie Anders.
Capri will be wearing her mother’s 1990 Phoenix Suns Dance Team costume in the 25th anniversary show while she dances with her dad.
Studio alumni and current dancers alike claim that it is Lewis who keeps them coming back.
“First and foremost, Kimberly is such a role model. She is such a successful, single mom and she just does everything with such grace. Even when I was younger, she always made an impact on me that way,” said Kelly Edwards, current dance mom and studio alumni.
The studio’s family community is also a key factor in the studio’s success.
“We’re surrounded by people who are supportive and really like a family. I just have such a sense of community there, I loved all of my teachers and kind of the discipline of dance definitely kind of prepared me just for adult life and having a job and a career and balancing things,” Edwards added.
One of the dancer’s favorite events is “The Nutcracker.”
“’The Nutcracker’ every year is really special and the past two years that my daughter has danced in it, my dad has played Clara’s grandfather and then I go on stage and play one of the moms, so all three of us are on stage together which is really special,” Edwards explained.
The show means a lot to everyone involved.
“It is something so beautiful. It has really woven its way into our hearts and into our holiday traditions,” said Sheilah Dancer, mother of studio alumni and grandmother to many current studio dancers.
The sport of dance also has a special place in the hearts of Lewis’ longtime students.
“For me, dance is a form of expression. You work like an athlete, but at the same time you can just be yourself in it. There are so many different forms and so much you can do with it,” said Edwards.
Many parents attributed their kids’ success to dance.
“We think dance is a great investment in the kid’s self-esteem and in their physical well-being and their learning how to cope with pressure and the camaraderie with their peers. It’s just a beautiful thing,” said Dancer.
Many of the studio’s alumni have gone on to have successful careers after leaving Studio 111.
“I have seen so many dancers do such great things even outside of dance. I have girls who are doctors and girls who have gone into disciplines of business and of course I’m fond of the ones who have danced professionally, but still, to see these girls achieve things,” said Jill Hammond, who started dancing at Studio 111 in 1993.
Lewis said that the June 1 anniversary show will be special.
“The music, the lighting, the choreography is so fun that the audience will want to join in and dance! It will be filled with special memories of years past and present,” said Lewis.
The families are excited about the show as well.
“It’s going to cover the history of the dance studio and it’s really just a celebration of all the achievements of the studio. It’s really going to be an awesome show,” said Edwards.
The show will highlight the achievements of the studio and the phenomenal progress all the dancers have made this year, Hammond said, adding:
“To watch these girls develop from where we started to the technique that they’ve finally built after years of training. I think it’s something to celebrate.”
