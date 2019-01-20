Gov. Doug Ducey and state lawmakers began the new legislative session with a deadline to act – and soon – on two issues crucial to Arizona residents.
The more pressing one is to get sufficient votes for a drought contingency plan crafted by various interests to deal with the problem of declining water supplies coming out of the Colorado River.
Most significant in the deal is a requirement for Arizona to leave some of the water to which it would otherwise be entitled inside Lake Mead. That is designed to keep lake levels from dipping below a certain point when Arizona would otherwise lose its allocation.
To do that, however, means someone who normally gets Colorado River water will not.
Some of that would be made up with purchases of water rights from tribes. Ducey has committed to putting up $35 million. And there also are plans – though not yet fully funded – to allow Pinal County farmers to replace some of what they will not get from the Central Arizona Project with groundwater from new wells.
But there is not yet actual legislation for lawmakers to consider. And there already has been some balking among various interests who question their cuts, as well as issues raised about whether cities should be able to take and bank water they do not need.
Brenda Burman, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, has given all the affected states to come up with and ratify an acceptable plan by Jan. 31 or she will begin the process of having one imposed by the federal government.
One complicating factor, though, has been the partial federal shutdown, meaning certain federal officials are unavailable to answer questions about what might or might not be acceptable.
The other pressing issue doesn’t have a Jan. 31 deadline. But it is something lawmakers and the governor need to resolve soon so Arizonans can start preparing their state income taxes.
In late 2017 President Trump signed a law to reduce federal income tax rates for individuals as well as a boost in the standard deduction. But it also eliminated or curtailed various itemized deductions and subtractions that lower the taxable income and, by extension, the amount owed.
This is significant because Arizona is a “piggy-back’’ state, using the federally adjusted gross income figure as the starting point for preparing state returns. Arizona’s deductions generally mirror what’s allowed under federal law to make tax preparation simple.
Ducey wants Arizona to alter its tax code to “conform’’ to the federal changes. But disallowing those state deductions would increase what Arizonans owe the state this year by at least $170 million.
That is proving unpopular with many lawmakers, led by J.D. Mesnard. The current House speaker and soon-to-be chairman of the Senate Finance Committee said there is little sentiment for the federal tax cut to become a windfall for Arizona.
If legislators do not approve it, current Arizona deductions remain despite the change in federal law.
Education is again expected to take center stage at the Capitol.
Last year lawmakers approved Gov. Doug Ducey’s plan designed to boost average teacher pay by 20 percent by 2020 over 2016 levels.
But that law did not provide additional dollars specifically for salary hikes for non-teaching staff. And questions – and a lawsuit – remain about whether the state is meeting its legal obligations to provide full funding not only for classroom activities but also the capital needs.
Lawmakers did agree to renew the current 0.6-cent sales tax for education beyond its current 2020 expiration date.
But the approval by voters earlier this year of a ban on sales taxes on services on any new taxes opens the question of whether some things now taxed, like restaurant service, will be exempt, cutting into the revenues.
Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, who chairs the Senate Education Committee, is looking at a new ballot measure that would not just clarify that issue but add another 0.4 cents, boosting funding for education by an additional $400 million a year.
There also is some sentiment to revisit the plan to hike income taxes on the top 1 percent of wage earners. A plan to do that was knocked off last year’s ballot after the Arizona Supreme Court said the legally required description did not fully inform petition signers of the full effect of the change.
There also is some pressure on lawmakers to revisit the statutes that allow for-profit entities to operate charter schools amid questions of whether there needs to be better financial and academic oversight for these operations that are technically public schools which get state aid.
It also remains to be seen whether supporters of vouchers of state tax dollars to allow students to attend private and parochial schools will be back this session with a new plan following the defeat at the ballot in November of a proposal to remove restrictions on who is eligible.
Gov. Doug Ducey will again try to get lawmakers to approve a comprehensive plan last year he said would prevent mass shootings, with the keystone being a proposal to let judges take guns from some people considered “dangerous.’’
That plan, dubbed Severe Threat Order of Protection, would set up procedures to allow not just police but family members and others to seek a court order to have law enforcement take an individual’s weapons while he or she is locked up for up to 21 days for a mental evaluation. Ducey contends that kind of law could have prevented some of the mass shootings that have occurred elsewhere.
Legislators called it too broad.
