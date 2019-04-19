Church adds a float to 43-year parade record

When the late Mountain View Lutheran Pastor Don Schneider sketched out his ideas for a float to represent Ahwatukee’s first church – his own – he couldn’t foresee the congregation and community rallying to put it into reality.
But when the 43rd annual Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee Easter Parade steps off at Warner Road and 48th Street, Mountain View Lutheran Church (MVLC) will be rolling out a new permanent float as it continues its unbroken record of appearances since the local tradition began in 1976.
It will join 79 other entries – including the first appearance of the Arizona Emerald Society Pipes & Drums – that will wind their way north on 48th to Cheyenne Drive to the delight of a projected 10,000 spectators.
Upon rediscovery of Pastor Schneider’s float idea sketched on an 8 ½ x 11-inch piece of paper, friends of his from both Mountain View Lutheran and the Kiwanis Club – which he helped found – rolled up their sleeves to make it a reality.
Schneider, who passed away in 2018 at age 87, served as a community leader as well as pastor for decades.
“The Kiwanis Club came to me and asked if I’d help build the float,” said Ken Schacherbauer of Ahwatukee who retired after 40 years from Tutor Perini Building Company. The business built several iconic Phoenix structures, including Chase Field and Gila River Arena.
Together with current Kiwanis Club President Dale Mathison, and a member of the Woodworking Club at the Ahwatukee Rec Center, Pastor Schneider’s float concept was transformed into a 12-foot-long rendition of Mountain View Lutheran Church, located on the parade route at 11002 S. 48th St.
The float was carved into three large parts that, due to its size, will be assembled Friday night on a flat-bed trailer. Mathison said it is so heavy that several people are needed to lift each section.
“We wanted to do it for the church and in his (Pastor Schneider’s) memory,” said Mathison. “Everybody liked Don; he had a large following in the community. He did a lot of things for Ahwatukee.”
Deeming the float “substantial,’ Mathison said he and Schacherbauer built it at the ARC woodworking shop using materials supplied by the church, which is now led by the Rev. Glenn Zorb.
“As soon as I saw the sketch, I said I’d love to be part of it,” said Schacherbauer, a Mountain View parishioner for more than 30 years. “This float is really a tribute to Ahwatukee’s first church. I’m thrilled to be a part of it.”
Constructed of 2x8’ pieces of wood and plywood with a stucco finish wood siding, the float soars 13 feet high with the addition of the iconic cross – just as it does on the actual church structure.
“It’s a sculpture. It’s gorgeous,” said Margaret Ramsay, a Kiwanis member and a Mountain View Lutheran parishioner.
She recalled when she first heard of Pastor Schneider’s idea.
“Don, for some reason the year before he died, said ‘Margaret, I’ve got a great idea for a float and I want you to make it happen.’ He loved the church from the bottom of his heart, and he wanted it to say ‘1st Church of Ahwatukee’, and we had a banner made that says that,” she said, emotionally recalling the conversation.
“And this has been a labor of love,” Ramsay added. “All the community came together – the church, the Kiwanis, the Ahwatukee Rec Center’s Woodworking Club, the Ahwatukee Board of Management who provided the trailer and even their Swim Club that donated time to paint it for this parade.”
Ferrying the hefty church replica float down the Easter parade route will be church members Mike and Diane Fitzsimons, Ahwatukee residents for 34 years.
“The truck is a Dodge Ram and we just got it a couple of months ago to pull our retirement trailer. Mike hasn’t pulled the float before,” said Diane Fitzsimons, who was director of Ahwatukee Preschool on the church campus from 1992 until her retirement two years ago. Her younger son, Brian, 37, was a preschool student there.
The Ahwatukee Preschool – Ahwatukee’s first – was started by Pastor Schneider.
“As the first church in Ahwatukee and the first preschool in Ahwatukee, we as a community are very happy to be a part of the parade. We’ve had an entry in the parade since its inception. Isn’t that phenomenal?” said Leslie Franzmeier, assistant preschool director since 2004.
“Our preschool students and families have such a good time coming together in their decorated bikes, strollers and wagons and handing out candy and invitations to our church and school. It’s truly a happy day for all of us,” said Franzmeier, adding her students are once again fashioning giant Easter eggs to embellish the float’s skirt.
Among the VIP cars preceding the MVLC float will be a car carrying Pastor Schneider’s widow, Shirley Schneider, and Arlene Johnson, the wife of Mountain View Lutheran Church’s first pastor Rev. Ken Johnson.
According to Kiwanis Club member Mike Schmitt – who has worked on every Easter Parade for 40 years, including 27 as “Parade Boss” – this year’s parade includes at least 10 other floats and innumerable school bands, dance groups, local Girl and Boy Scout troops and two rock music schools.
VIPs include this year’s Parade Grand Marshall Paul Maryniak, editor of the Ahwatukee Foothill News and other Times Publication newspapers, and “a dozen little cars driven by Shriners,” said Schmitt, adding “no parade would be complete without them.”
Schmidt said he originally got involved when Ken Schacherbauer was Kiwanis president.
“He talked me into doing my first Easter Parade,” chuckled Schmidt, who not only is in charge of organizing the line-up and assuring all runs smoothly on parade day, but also writes the script read by the parade announcers.
Another parade highlight for the third year is the 1967 Hughes OH6 Cayuse, a Vietnam-era helicopter nicknamed “Loach” that is pulled by a two-and-a-half ton military truck holding members of Cub Scouts Pack #178, which is sponsored by Mountain View Lutheran.
The Easter Parade is the only the beginning of pre-Easter fun. The after-party Spring Fling has also become a must-do.
Open from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Ahwatukee Community Park on Warner Road just west of the parade start, the Kiwanis Spring Fling offers carnival rides, ongoing Easter egg hunts for children, photo ops with the Easter Bunny, live entertainment and a myriad of craft and merchant booths including food and drink vendors.
More than 5,000 residents are expected to once again gather for the festivities.
“I’m always excited about the parade and Spring Fling because it brings the community families together for a fun day,” said Spring Fling organizer and long-time Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee member Andi Pettijohn.
“In addition to Easter Egg Hunts that go on all day, we’ll also have pony rides that were very popular last year.”
Noting “100% of the proceeds go towards the charitable projects of the Kiwanis Club, mostly involving children,” Pettijohn added: “Many of our projects involve helping foster youth and we’re happy to say we have several teen boys who are in foster care volunteering at the event.”
“For a small club, we do a lot,” said President Mathison in his typical, understated manner. adding that about 40 Kiwanians will be pitching in Saturday.
Dignitaries who will speak at the 1:30 p.m. awards ceremony for best floats will include Mayor Kate Gallego, Police Cjief Jeri Williams and Assistant Police Chief Shelly Jamison.
For more information on the day’s events, see AhwatukeeEasterParade.com.
For more on the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee, see AhwatukeeKiwanis.org
