Garden of Eatin’ art show theme is ‘repair the world’

Artists who want to enter some of their work in Esperanza Lutheran Church’s third annual art show Saturday better hurry. The deadline is 5 p.m. Friday, April 5.
The show will feature most media – wood and iron sculptures, quilts, photography, oil, watercolor and acrylic paintings, children’s art, silk art and flower arrangements.
The free show will feature culinary creations by Katie Jackson along with free samples; a painted electric guitar by Allison Ophart, an artist from Be…An Artist Studio in Ahwatukee; and watercolor creations by Nuru Sarela.
The show will run 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 6 at the Garden of Eatin’, the community garden adjacent to the church at 2601 E. Thunderhill Place, Ahwatukee.
“This year’s art show theme is Tikkun Olam, which is Hebrew for ‘repair the world’ – which includes helping society progress through acts of giving,” said organizer Debbie Parkins. “Your expression through art is an act of Tikkun Olam by giving creativity back to the community.”
Returning artists include Cayden Martin, Jayne Peterson, Parkins, Debborah Charboneau and Samar Waterworth. This year, Samar Waterworth will be featuring her “City Life” series.
To receive art submission forms, text or call Parkins at 480-745-4382.
The show is open to artists of all ages as well as all media. A couple of awards also will be given out for some of the best work.
Art will be deemed appropriate using common-sense judgment by the Garden of Eatin’ board.
The format for the show will be similar to the last two years. Visitors can wander through the garden and look and judge the artwork. Free snack food will be provided by garden members.
Artists who have more than five pieces for sale or display can rent a table outside the garden.
Garden of Eatin’ is holding the art show to show off Ahwatukee/Valley artists, show off the garden and bring the community closer together, Parkins said.
“Garden of Eatin’ is held at the church, but it is first and foremost an Ahwatukee community garden. We have gardeners from all over Ahwatukee, not just church-goers,” she added.
Parkins, 25, has been a member of the church since birth and she likes the fact that the garden brings out the best in Ahwatukee – “Good food, good art, good conversations and good people who want to care for the Earth.”
