Some lawmakers fought repeal of ‘no promo homo’

The state’s controversial “no promo homo’’ law is on its way out – but Gilbert Sen. Eddie Farnsworth thinks it’s a bad idea.
Gov. Doug Ducey last week signed legislation repealing sections of state sex-education laws that prohibit teachers from promoting homosexuality as a positive lifestyle. Those same laws also spell out that if schools teach about “safe sex’’ they cannot say there is any such possibility when it involves homosexual conduct.
His action came less than an hour after a 19-11 vote by the Senate; The House gave its approval on Wednesday.
Sen. Tony Navarrete, D-Phoenix, said he wished that the 1991 law had not been on the books when he was going to school. “Things could have been a lot different and I could have come out sooner,” he told colleagues.
And Sen. Victoria Steele, D-Tucson, discussed the problems that her son, who is gay, faced while he was going to school.
But Republican Farnsworth said there’s a good reason the law is on the books: medical evidence. He said 67 percent of new AIDS cases are among gay men.
“This was not in 1991, nor is it for those of us who are voting ‘no,’ intended to be discriminatory,” he said. “It’s intended to reflect that a certain lifestyle actually lead to certain spread of this particular disease.”
Sen. Sylvia Allen, R-Snowflake, said she doesn’t believe that schools are a proper venue to discuss sex education and AIDS, no matter whether homosexual or heterosexual.
The law officially will come off the books 90 days after the end of the legislative session, meaning likely sometime this summer.
Lawmakers moved to repeal provisions of the bill rather than try to defend it in court.
On a 55-5 margin, the House of Representatives voted to strip making illegal any course that “promotes a homosexual lifestyle,” a second forbidding anything that “portrays homosexuality as a positive alternative lifestyle,” and one banning teachers from suggesting that “some methods of sex are safe methods of homosexual sex.” There is no similar bar on teaching “safe” heterosexual sex.
The action came less than 24 hours after Attorney General Mark Brnovich told lawmakers he did not intend to mount a defense to the lawsuit filed in federal court last month by Lambda Legal and Educational Foundation on behalf of Equality Arizona and two students who are gay.
That lawsuit charged the state statute “facially discriminates against non-heterosexual students on the basis of sexual orientation and places them in an expressly disfavored class.”
State schools chief Kathy Hoffman, who called for repeal of the law earlier this year in her State of Education speech, said she had no interest in trying to defend it. The state Board of Education, also named as a defendant, had been set to meet Monday to choose whether its members wanted to try to defend the law.
Brnovich, in his letter to legislative leaders Tuesday, told them they are free to take on the legal fight. Instead, the decision was made to repeal it.
It wasn’t just legislative leaders who backed the repeal.
Cathi Herrod, president of the Center for Arizona Policy, said she agreed with the decision by lawmakers that repeal is probably the way to go.
“There’s no purpose in the state going through years of litigation over these contested provisions,” she told Capitol Media Services.
That is a major departure for Herrod, whose organization lobbies on behalf of what it says are “family values” and marriage, and which unsuccessfully fought against allowing same-sex marriage. After the lawsuit was filed last month, Herrod said the challenged provisions were important for “the safety of our children.”
So what changed?
“I had not reviewed the lawsuit,” said Herrod, who is an attorney.
Anyway, Herrod said, it’s not like the legislation will leave those teaching about HIV and AIDS free to tell students whatever they want.
“The intent of the law can be carried out without the contested provisions,” she said.
