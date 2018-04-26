Some wept and scores cheered as city officials on Saturday officially opened an 18-court pickleball court at Pecos Park.
For Ahwatukee residents Joan Gillespie and Denise Smith, the opening of the $1 million complex was a particularly poignant moment.
“It’s like having a baby,” said Smith, who with Gillespie, Ahwatukee resident Jeff Black and Dutch Vander Laan of Tempe have been working nearly three years to get the courts approved and built by the city Parks and Recreation Department.
“We attended a lot of Parks and Recreation Commission meetings,” Gillespie recalled. “They would listen and over time give in a little bit more until they finally approved it.”
Ahwatukee resident Steve Manolis, an ambassador for education in Arizona and New Mexico for the USA Pickleball Association, praised all four people for their work, although others also said that Manolis and his wife, Susan, also had invested considerable time in campaigning for the courts.
“I was so excited that I couldn’t sleep,” Manolis said, his voice choking with emotion as he addressed the crowd of about 200 pickleball fans at the ribbon cutting.
The new courts, which will be open to anyone from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, make the East Valley “a destination place for pickleball players everywhere,” said USAPA President Jack Thomas, noting that Tempe is about to open 12 more courts while other East Valley municipalities already have opened additional courts for the popular sport.
Pickleball is a combination of tennis and ping-pong that became popular in retirement communities because it does not require the same agility and strenuous play that other racket sports involve. However, Manolis noted that the sport is quickly catching on among young people and many school districts as well as colleges and universities are now looking into setting up pickleball courts.
USAPA Executive Director Justin Maloof told the crowd that an estimated 3 million people in the nation play pickleball and that its popularity is quickly spreading around the globe.
Maloof, who is going to China next week at the invitation of the Chinese government to introduce people there to the game, said membership in his organization has grown 480 percent in the last five years.
“There are 94 pickleball locations – not courts – opening up a month,” he said.
The courts are equipped with overhead LED floodlamps and are due to get two ramadas in the near future.
“This is definitely a community-driven project,” city Councilman Sal DiCiccio told the audience, calling the courts “an investment in the community and an investment in people.”
