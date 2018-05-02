One of my biggest surprises after accepting a teaching job in the Kyrene School District two years ago was the number of staffers who whispered to me that I was fortunate to be there – not only because I was at an A-rated school with motivated students and supportive parents, but because parents would be rewarding me with a pile of gift certificates come holiday time.
I had been a newspaper education reporter before I became a teacher, and I knew education salaries in Arizona were low.
But it had not occurred to me that my colleagues would be stretched so thin financially that they would rely on gift cards from discount and bath product stores to afford the holidays. Even teachers who had been in the classroom for more than a decade needed this charity from parents.
And, it turned out, many of these seasoned teachers also rushed out shortly after the bell every day for additional jobs to help with more everyday expenses.
In the two years I have been teaching, at Kyrene and now in the Tempe Elementary School District, I have met teachers with two and three college degrees who spend their spare time during the school year working as receptionists, baby-sitters, tutors, dog walkers, store clerks and drivers for hire.
Their overwork and underemployment continue during unpaid summer breaks – except for the hours they put in researching and planning lessons for the next school year. Those activities typically go unpaid during summer months.
Teachers don’t complain nearly as much as you would expect them to about their financial challenges.
I recall one young teacher reluctantly telling me she and her new husband would continue living with her parents for the foreseeable future. They did not want her entire paycheck to be devoured by rent.
I remember thinking another young professional – say, a doctor or a journalist – might rant a bit about this situation. But this young teacher seemed quietly resigned that the career she chose and loved was making her poor.
Teachers might quietly share their professional frustrations with each other, but typically they don’t share their thoughts with the world.
My one experience stepping out of the bounds of this culture took place a few months after I started teaching. I had inherited a classroom with old, cracked, yellowing personal-sized white boards. I also had instructions from the principal to have kids use the boards as often as possible.
When I discovered that the school did not have a fund to replace the boards, it seemed logical to turn to social media with an image of a particularly ugly board. Facebooks’s Ahwatukee 411 did not disappoint. Within days, I had enough new boards for my own classroom and some to share with the teacher next door.
But did anyone else at the school want to replicate my success? No. Few wanted to talk about it. Perhaps my Facebook post drew too much attention to how poor my school was, even as it educated children from affluent families.
A teacher nearing retirement suggested that I should have purchased the boards myself – or somehow found a large piece of melamine and had someone with a saw cut it into pieces for me.
I was stunned. Would anyone expect journalists to carve their own pencils? Or buy an enormous roll of paper and somehow turn it into reporters’ notebooks? Why did so many of my new peers feel it was their lot to tap their own meager incomes for work supplies?
Year after year, I wrote about frozen or shrinking school operating budgets. The topic became so familiar to my editors that they eventually stopped asking for articles on it. School public relations officials asked about the lack of coverage, but I heard very little from teachers themselves.
So, I was skeptical about the Red for Ed movement when it launched a few months ago. Not because it is not long overdue. And not because I didn’t think the general public wouldn’t support it.
I wondered whether teachers would be bold enough to stand outside their schools carrying signs and wearing bright red shirts to draw attention to their own need for raises. Teachers often campaign after hours for school bonds and overrides, but those elections benefit school districts as a whole.
I also wasn’t sure a majority of teachers would join a statewide walkout.
One thing I was certain of: Marches in front of school buildings – what Red for Ed has called “walk-ins” – would do nothing to change the minds of anti-tax Arizona lawmakers who have shamelessly allowed a billion or so dollars to be drained from public education since the Great Recession. Getting anyone’s attention would take something much bigger and louder.
In the days leading up to the walkout, we teachers rushed around as if were preparing for a hurricane evacuation. Only instead of packing clothes and supplies for ourselves, we were planning and creating work packets for kids who might be without teachers for an unknown length of time.
As the photocopy machine spit out packet after packet, teachers were unusually open about their hopes and misgivings.
And then suddenly there was nothing else to say. We received emails saying Tempe Elementary was to close until the statewide walkout was over. Teachers would be still be paid and the district had plans to send kids home with grocery bags of food and to send buses with food for children to parks, community centers and other gathering spots.
As we approach day three of the walkout, I have mixed feelings.
I am deeply sad not to be teaching. Working with middle school students has been one of the most joyful experiences of my life.
I’m sad for my students. While I’m sure some are enjoying time off with a parent at home or are playing at care centers, I am fairly certain that others are just home babysitting younger siblings.
I’m also sad for the classified staff for my district. Custodians, cafeteria workers and others who keep our buildings going are off without pay unless they use their general leave hours during the walkout.
But at the same time, I am bursting with pride. My once-quiet profession has found a loud, strong voice. I’m hoping that voters who are willing to bring about lasting change to public education funding are listening.
And I’m also hoping that if I ever have another successful social media campaign for school supplies, my fellow teachers will give me a cheer.
-Ahwatukee resident Cathryn Creno is a former newspaper education writer who retired in 2015 to become a public school teacher. She has taught middle school Spanish in the Kyrene and Tempe elementary school districts.
