The city’s popular jazz festival will deliver big-name musical acts to show off their skills on saxophone, talents on trumpet and savvy vocal stylings in downtown Chandler next month.
The 20th Annual Chandler Jazz Festival will add some spice to the area and seal the community’s reputation as a growing jazz hub on April 5-6 in the stage plaza at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park, 178 E. Commonwealth Ave.
The two-day free gathering will make jazz and blues bands and soloists accessible to the public as they perform on stages and even outside of stores on sidewalks. Those who stop by can listen to traditional, fusion rhythm and smooth jazz, among other musical genres.
People can see 20 hours of live performances and bring blankets and lawn chairs to watch the groups jam in the family-friendly, outdoor concerts.
Headliner Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars with Jon Faddis will be one of the highlights and perform the night of April 6, according to Hermelinda Llamas, special events coordinator for the City of Chandler.
“He will probably have some really high-power solos in there,” Llamas said. “The trumpet is always something that is very synonymous with jazz.”
The variety of music and the fact the festival is free makes it popular, and about 12,000 people are expected to attend over the two days.
“No matter what size your family or what your ability to spend money, you can come and you can still enjoy it,” Llamas said. “It’s something the whole family can experience together; Just getting the exposure to music you might not otherwise hear is a great value to everyone.”
Vendors will sell diverse food and drinks, as well as other items at the festival. One vendor will sell drumsticks he paints.
The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership, a partner for the festival, will offer beer and wine in a garden for adults. The Nash, a jazz performance and educational venue in Phoenix, is a partner for the festival, as is Phoenix Blues Society. Jimmy John’s and Waste Management are event sponsors.
Some groups come from the East Coast including Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars with Jon Faddis, while others are based in Chandler and other parts of the Valley.
Gillespie alumnus, executive director and producer, bassist John Lee has nurtured the Dizzy Gillespie All-Star Bands. The legendary late Gillespie was a jazz trumpeter, band leader, singer and composer, known for playing the trumpet with his cheeks puffed out and his horn bent upward at a 45-degree angle.
Gillespie was not satisfied to play in small combos and he created larger ensembles, as a big band was a great vehicle for self-expression.
The audience will get a taste of a previous time and an education on jazz when they hear Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars with Jon Faddis perform at 7:30 p.m. on the main stage April 6, Llamas said. Normally, the headliners perform as the last group of the night at the festival, but organizers decided that band should start earlier than normal as a big crowd is expected, she said.
“We just wanted to make sure Arizona and Chandler and all of our surrounding communities were able to enjoy them,” Llamas said. “It kind of gives folks an idea of the evolution of jazz, also and to maybe hit a note or two that’s familiar with them.”
Before the Dizzy Gillespie All-Stars with Jon Faddis perform, the Gaines Brothers Jazz Quintet will entertain the audience at 5 p.m., then Running From Bears Plays SuperSax will share its music at 6:15 p.m. April 6.
Running From Bears Plays SuperSax is a Phoenix-based jazz sextet that formed in 2007 primarily dedicated to the composition and performance of original works, as well as occasionally reworking popular songs, according to the City of Chandler.
The group is in its 12th year of residency at The Lost Leaf in Phoenix.
The last act on the main stage April 6 will be Carmela y Mas, whose lively sounds are created by an eight-piece Latin Jazz-Salsa ensemble.
Vocalist and producer Carmela Ramirez heads the award-winning band and she had performed R&B, fusion and jazz for a decade before moving into Latin Jazz-Salsa. The band got its start at Scottsdale Center for the Arts and has given hundreds of performances since then, earning recognition as one of the leading performance groups in the Valley and beyond the area, the city said. Carmela y Mas will start playing at 9:15 p.m. on April 6 on the main stage.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if we started to see a dance party with Carmela,” Llamas said. “It’s very electrifying.”
After the action at the main stage winds down, people can still satisfy their cravings for music at an after-hours jam session that The Dave Henning Trio will host at West Alley BBQ, 111 W. Boston St.
During the day on April 6, people strolling through downtown Chandler can catch several bands playing outside of area stores from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Pam Morita Duo will play outside of Even Stevens and Shoe Thrill, which are at 11 W. Boston St. Mike Ozuna Trio will perform near Saba’s Western Wear at 67 W. Boston St. that afternoon, and Brett Reid Trio will share its musical offerings outside of Sibley’s West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop at 72 S. San Marcos Place.
Beth Lederman Trio will play near El Zocalo Mexican Grill at 28 S. San Marcos Place. Tony Vacca Trio will play music at Dr. A.J. Chandler Park – West.
While Saturday is dedicated to jazz, on Friday, April 5, blues bands will take over downtown Chandler. The 20th Annual Chandler Jazz Festival will kick off with Innocent Joe and the Hostile Witnesses performing at 5 p.m. on the main stage.
Joe “Innocent Joe” Kopicki is based in the Valley, but his hometown is Scranton, Pennsylvania, according to the City of Chandler. He has performed as a solo artist and band member and fronted his own group, playing on big and small stages.
Audiences know him as having a soulful voice, as well as authentic blues guitar techniques.
Bluesman Mike & The Blues Review Band are expected to get the crowd engaged when performing starting at 6:15 p.m. April 5, Llamas said. The group is described as one of the hottest blues bands and performs around the Valley.
At 7:30 p.m. April 5, Bluesmen with Diva Missie featuring Geo Bowman will perform on the main stage.
George Bowman was born in Edwards, Mississippi, and sang in his church choir as a boy, moving with his family to Phoenix in 1965, according to the City of Chandler. In 2010, he started the Baddboyz Bluez Band and was featured in the 2011 Phoenix Blues Blast, as well as the 2011 Glendale Jazz and Blues Festival.
Bob Fahey will perform at 9 p.m. on April 5 on the main stage at the Chandler music gathering. Robert Kaleopu’uwai (Bob) Fahey, when he is not on the road, splits his time between Hawaii and the Black Hills of South Dakota.
He began playing guitar at the age of 12 and performed on the road for 15 years with various rock bands before coming back to the Black Hills to raise a family in 1989, the City of Chandler jazz festival website said.
Over the next 12 years, his smoky vocals and “searing slide guitar” were a motivating force behind one of Rapid City’s most popular bands, The Suspects. Bob has opened for Albert King, The Doobie Brothers, Tommy Bolin, Alice Cooper, The Allman Brothers Band, Roy Rogers and Little Feat.
The blues bash will continue on April 5 when an after-hours jam session, hosted by Arizona Avenue Band, takes place at West Alley BBQ from 9 to midnight.
Budding jazz musicians will also have a chance to shine at the Chandler festival. The Chandler High School Jazz Ensemble will perform from 2 to 4 p.m. at West Alley BBQ on April 6.
A portion of the sales from food and drinks at the festival will go to Chandler High School. The Chandler Jazz Festival is smoke free and people can bring sealed, bottled water into it.
Information: chandleraz.gov/explore/special-events/signature-events/chandler-jazz-festival
