Desert Vista High School student-journalists’ work has earned nominations in four of the 11 categories for awards by the Rocky Mountain Southwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences.
Students and their advisor, film/TV teacher Michelle Coro of Ahwatukee, have been nominated in the Newscast, Arts and Entertainment/Cultural Affairs, Special Effects and Public Service Announcement categories.
Honorees will be recognized at the Student Production Awards ceremony at 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Omni Montelucia Resort’s Castillo Lucena Ballroom in Scottsdale. Tickets can be purchased for $35 by Sept. 6.
“This is an exciting moment for our student teams. It’s our first time submitting for an Emmy Award,” Coro said. “We set a goal at the beginning of the year that we’d like to earn an Emmy for our student productions, and they did it.
“We are thrilled to continue to grow our learning program and focus on creative content that provide ways for students to be recognized for their commitment,” she added.
In the high school category of newscast, the nominated Desert Vista group comprises Coro as adviser, editor/anchor Tatum Sailors, editor/talent Abby Arnold, talent/camera operator Ava Schwartz, anchor Isabella Greene, anchor Parker Lischwe, anchor Dean Wool, teleprompter operator Gavin Godinez, cameraman Logan Read, graphics editor Payden Foubert, sports anchor Matthew Sumpter and teleprompter operator Lauren Goebel.
In Arts and Entertainment/Cultural Affairs, Alex Walters was nominated as videographer and editor for a piece titled “How To Photoshoot.”
In the category of Public Service Announcement, Matthew Neal was nominated as videographer, editor, producer and director for “Preserve State Parks.”
In the category of Animation/Graphics/Special Effects, Noah Terrell received a nomination as videographer, director and editor for his submission, “Wednesday.”
The Television Academy Honors celebrates national, college and high school programs across numerous platforms and genres through storytelling that enlightens, educates and motivates audiences.
“The organization is dedicated to excellence in television by honoring exceptional work through the prestigious Emmy Award,” Coro said, noting it’s the only professional association representing television professionals from all disciplines of the industry.
Tickets can be obtained at rockymountainemmy.org/awards/students-production-award
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.