Kyrene school officials have scheduled two informational sessions for parents on a program it is starting next August for up to 120 third and fourth graders at Manitas Elementary School in Tempe after the school board voted 3-2 to approve it.
The meetings are 6-7:30 p.m. today, Feb. 20, and March 4 at district headquarters on the northwest corner of Warner and Kyrene Roads, Tempe.
They follow a nearly three-hour – and at times contentious – meeting of the governing board Feb. 12 that ended with the two Tempe members of the board, Michelle Fahy and Kevin Walsh, voting against it after they lost an effort to delay the vote.
The program will be open to any student in the district entering third or fourth grade in August.
The vote culminated two years of work by Kyrene officials, parents and even some students with the design initiatives team from Arizona State University’s Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College. It does away with the traditional classroom model of a teacher addressing students sitting in rows of desks and will focus on more collaboration, using a small section of the school.
The students would be taught by a team of three full-time certified teachers supported by instructional assistants, teaching interns and experts in particular subjects who could range from authors to engineers.
According to project leaders, the goal is not to surround a teacher with more students but to surround the student with more teachers.
“We are surrounding the learner with more teachers,” Kyrene Superintendent Jan Vesely said during the presentation to the board last week. “Instead of asking one teacher to be all things to many learners with different needs, there will be teams of educators for individualized support on multiple levels.”
She said trained volunteers “will provide the teaching team with the support they need to focus on actual teaching rather than the myriad of non-teaching tasks that currently takes up so much of their time. Students will be able to thrive in a dynamic environment that employs multi-disciplinary learning experiences that are learner-centered and inquiry-based.
While enhancing individualized education for students, Vesely said it “provides teachers with the space to creatively practice the art of teaching in non-traditional ways, by creating new roles and staffing structures which will attract and retain high-quality staff and reinvigorate the teaching profession.”
“This isn’t innovation for the sake of innovation,” said Vesely. “It’s an effort to confront existing problems that require innovative solutions.”
One of those problems is Manitas’ declining enrollment. The school currently is at 49 percent capacity with 426 students and less than 40 percent of that student population comprises neighborhood children. It has lost 134 students since the 2015-16 school year.
At the same time, IT Director Damien Nicholas said Kyrene’s location and the same part of the school that would house the program made it an ideal place for the program.
“It is literally the most centrally located school in Kyrene,” he said.
Board member John King and Vesely noted that the program – which is strictly voluntary and open to all students in the district – is one of many options Kyrene is developing to give parents choices and still enroll their children in the district as it competes with charters and even other public school districts for students. State reimbursements are based on student population.
They noted that the district’s plan to expand Kyrene Traditional Academy to a pre-k-8 campus – the first in the district – came under criticism a few years ago and that that school has doubled its enrollment in the last few years and is close to capacity with a little more than 800 pupils..
Several teachers talked about their involvement in the two-year process that led to the creation of the program.
“I chose to become involved because I thought the concept of designing a school from scratch was just really fascinating,” said Akimel A-al Middle School teacher Sarah Snedeker, who also is a Kyrene parent.
At those meetings, she said, “we had teachers, we had principals, we had teachers from all grade levels. We had many of our meetings involved students. Some of our greatest input came from the students who attended our meeting meetings. We had parents from all different age levels.
“We had community and business partners from a lot of different venues, architects and business leaders and people in communication,” Snedeker said. “Every time I went to a meeting we had new people and new ideas.”
That process involved, she added, “reconsidering staffing, reconsidering the way a classroom should look physically, reconsidering how we meet the needs of our students. Meeting after meeting was just a really amazing experience and I was very humbled to be a part of it.”
Despite that testimony and Vesely’s timeline, Fahy and Walsh asserted that the district had not been transparent with the community as it formulated the program.
Fahy also criticized the lack of a budget. District officials said the program would cost about $100,000 for remodeling and furnishing the area at Manitas where the program would run.
But she was particularly critical of what she called a lack of communication about a program she was inclined to like.
“I am truly stuck struggling as a board member, having received many, many, many emails, phone calls, messages stopping in the grocery store and so on in the last couple of weeks regarding this,” Fahy said. “And I am having extreme difficulty separating the issue between any of an innovative program and a communication problem.”
Several parents also complained that they did not know the district was planning the program and claimed about not being involved in the planning process.
But while Manitas parent J. Ivan Alfaro said he was “initially frustrated with the lack of community communication,” he praised the district for launching the program.
“I think we're past due to have this type of learning environment within our district,” said Elfaro, who works for an education nonprofit that studies school innovations across the nation and has four children in Manitas and is vice president of the MIND Research Institute.
“I am wholeheartedly delighted knowing that my children might have an opportunity to participate in this type of innovative school design,” he added. “I’m excited about the potential of this design.”
On the other hand, Sarah James, a parent as well as a teacher, condemned the use of teaching interns and nonprofessionals.
“Student teachers require close supervision themselves to learn to become competent teachers and you'll just be shortchanging these students as well,” James said. “Allowing nonprofessionals to step into these professional positions is a slippery slope.”
But parent Davon Martin noted, “It's very challenging to get students to sit in their desk as long as they sit in their desk.”
She also liked the idea of multiple teachers, noting “we probably all had that experience where we've had a less than ideal teacher for ourselves or our children. So, not being married to that one teacher but giving the multiple perspectives, I definitely identify with that.”
Martin also defended school officials, telling board members, “You weren't given your due respect for all of the effort that you put into this presentation, but it makes me very happy with my choice in selecting Kyrene because this is the future and we're kind of behind.”
Board President Michael Myrick also lashed out at assertions the district had not been transparent.
“I'm going to rebuke statements that are made over and over that this district is not transparent. It's false. We are as transparent as anybody else and I'll put us against any other district on transparency,” he said.
The board’s approval of the program includes an extensive communication plan with parents, as well as regular reporting on the program’s progress.
