Several hundred Mountain Pointe High School students were witnesses to history last Thursday when the entire Arizona Supreme Court sat in their auditorium to hear lawyers argue a criminal case.
AP Government teacher Lane Waddell worked for nearly a year to arrange the visit – one of only a few trips the high court makes annually to high schools in Arizona, and then usually to more rural areas.
Mountain Pointe was fortunate. It was the second time in five years that the justices visited.
Accompanied by a small army of law clerks and other court personnel, the justices heard 40 minutes of argument on a real case and then took questions from the students for a little more than half an hour.
The only topics off limits for the Q&A involved the case the justices heard that day – and any other case pending before them.
But that restriction probably didn’t matter to the students, who queried the justices on a wide range of topics from career advice to how they got on the bench to whether students have first and fourth amendment rights under the state and federal constitutions.
Frequently Chief Justice Scott Bales and a few of his colleagues complimented the students on their questions while a couple times they were caught a bit off guard by a few queries.
But it was Justice Ann A. Scott Timmer who drew applause during the Q&A for her response to a female student’s question about what she would advise young women who might seek a place in the male-dominated judiciary.
“I’ve got a lot of advice on that,” said Timmer, the only woman on the high court, acknowledging that she didn’t have all afternoon to answer the question but adding that she would happily return at another time to deal with that question more deeply.
“The major thing is have confidence in yourself and your abilities,” she advised. “Many times, women in particular are very fearful of looking dumb and ill-prepared for something… I noticed young men aren’t held back by that. Women have more of that attitude.”
Timmer also fielded the question on student rights, noting that some regulations that they might not like are essential to keeping a school running.
At the same time, Timmer said, courts do recognize that students have rights.
She recalled when her sister was going to school in Des Moines, Iowa, and students wore black armbands to protest American involvement in the Vietnam War. The school forbade them and the students sued, eventually winning a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that upheld their right to free speech.
Another student asked what if an appellant disagreed with what “you guys” decided.
“We’re the final word on interpreting Arizona law and Arizona constitution,” Justice Clint Bolick replied, adding an important proviso:
“We never have the last word. If people are unhappy with our decision, they can change the law or even change the constitution.”
Bales then noted that if the case touches on an issue that could involve the U.S. Constitution, federal court was an option.
That’s exactly what happened with the famous Miranda decision that requires police to advise defendants of their rights to counsel and the right to remain silent, Bales added.
That case came out of Arizona and had a profound impact on criminal law and police procedures throughout the nation.
Do the cases they hear end up affecting the way they view the world?
That question momentarily stumped the justices, though retiring Justice John Pelander explained, “When we become judges, we take an oath that we will abide by the constitution.
“We have to be faithful to the law even if we disagree with the law,” he added.
The students also queried the justices on the process they use to arrive at decisions, how they settle what one student called “he said, she said” arguments and why they heard arguments in the first place since the court’s questions to the lawyers who came before them at the session seemed to focus on very narrow matters.
Vice Chief Justice Robert Brutinel explained that the 40 minutes of oral argument the students heard capped hundreds of pages of legal briefs and trial transcripts that will also be considered before they hand down a decision.
Still, Bales added, reaching a decision isn’t easy, especially because “typically the arguments on both sides are pretty darn good.”
The case the high court heard at Mountain Pointe involved two Tucson DUI cases in which arresting officers obtained the defendants’ consent to give blood samples after they were advised that their license could be suspended for at least a year if they refused.
Both defendants, who lost their appeals before the Court of Appeals, contended that their consent was involuntary because the officers had told them “the law requires” the suspension.
The defendants contended that constituted coercion and violated a previous Supreme City holding in another DUI case involving similarly phrased statements.
Waddell was delighted by how the visit played out and by the students’ questions.
“I think it went very well,” he said before climbing the stage so someone could use his phone to take a picture of the justices surrounding him.
Waddell frequently introduces his students to real-world experiences in politics and government by inviting officials to come to his classes. He also has students organize candidate forums during elections, as he did for Tempe Union school board and Legislative District 18 candidates last fall.
He also ensured that his students wouldn’t be left cold by the arguments heard by the high court, which supplied him with briefs in the cases so they could read them in advance of the justices’ appearance.
The students will now be discussing the justices’ visit and spending some of their class time discussing how the high court works.
