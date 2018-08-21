Wilson Gee has to wait a little longer to regain full control of the Club West and Ahwatukee Lakes golf courses.
A scheduled trustee sale slated for today, Aug. 21, was abruptly postponed for 30 days on the Lakes course because of a notification technicality and indefinitely delayed with Club West after Richard Breuninger’s ownership company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
“We’re in limbo right now,” Gee told AFN.
Breuninger’s surprise move may mean that there will be no golf this coming season at Club West, Gee said, because it is unclear how long the bankruptcy case could take.
But Gee said he was confident that after a 30-day notification period, True Life would lose final claim to the 101-acre Lakes course.
True Life in 2015 agreed to pay about $9 million for the site, which it wanted to convert into an agrihood with about 270 homes, a private school, a five-acre farm and other amenities. However, it failed to secure enough signatures to change the regulations governing how the site could be used. It subsequently lost a court battle to overturn those regulations.
What happens next with the Lakes is anyone’s guess since the president of Save the Lakes, an organization of residents who want the course restored, said his group is adamant about seeing golf played again there – something Gee says will never happen.
In an opinion piece in tomorrow's AFN (Aug. 22), Save the Lakes President Jeff Hall said the group is conferring with two golf course experts about making plans for restoring the course.
Meanwhile, Inter Tribal Golf Association, which is under contract to pay Gee $1.3 million for Club West, filed for bankruptcy Monday.
Gee said Breuninger, who owns the company, had asked him for more time so he could find the financing to pay off his note and own Club West free and clear.
“He asked me for more time so he could explore his options,” Gee said. “I told him, ‘I can’t do that anymore. We’re going ahead with the sale.’”
But Gee said his lawyer called him early Tuesday morning to tell him about the bankruptcy filing and save him a trip from his Southern California home to his lawyer’s office in Phoenix.
“It will be at least two weeks, depending on what he files now,” Gee said of Breuninger. “I’m a secured creditor but I don’t know how many unsecured creditors he has.”
Chapter 11 bankruptcy generally allows the filer to seek federal court protection against a foreclosure while the petitioner tries to arrange a repayment plan.
ITGA’s bankruptcy petition contains few details, only indicating there are between one and 49 creditors and that ITGA’s estimated assets are between $1 million and $10 million – presumably meaning only the golf course.
Gee also said that after a video surfaced Monday of a truck carry a huge pile of tractors and other equipment from Club West, he has instructed his lawyer to have the court order a receiver oversee Club West to prevent anything else from being removed from the premises.
Breunginer could not be reached immediately for comment.
Gee had hoped to regain full control of Club West so that he could overseed it and have it opened for golf late this fall.
But if the bankruptcy action drags on for too long, that opportunity will be lost – as will the season at Club West.
Breuninger early last week told AFN that he expected to have financing in place by last Friday. But just as his prediction in June that he would have financing by July 4 never materialized, his latest assurances also came to naught.
Meanwhile, no resolution of the stalemate over the Lakes golf course’s future appears in sight.
In response to Gee’s insistence that golf will never be played there again, Hall pointed again to a state Superior Court judge’s ruling that the site must be restored. Gee is appealing that decision – which could take years to resolve.
“Save the Lakes has defended the Lakes Course and will continue to do so until it and our neighborhoods are restored,” Hall wrote.
He also wrote, “Regardless, as a community, we can wait no longer. Accordingly, Save the Lakes has begun consulting with two well-known golf architects. Gary Panks (the original Lakes Course architect) and Gary Brawley, president of Gary Brawley Course Design, have agreed to associate with us to consult for a plan to revitalize the course.”
“We cannot predict the future, but we know this: Our long, chaotic neighborhood nightmare will end,” Hall also wrote.
