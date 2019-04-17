Veteran law enforcement official named new constable

The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors has named a 27-year law enforcement veteran as the new Kyrene Justice Court constable/
Ben Halloran was selected from among nine applicants for the position vacated by newly elected Kent Rini, who resigned on Valentine’s Day after he was threatened with suspension for failing to perform his duties.
“I’m excited to be back after a break from my law enforcement career,” said Halloran, who for a couple of years was substitute teaching in the Kyrene School District.
Halloran has worked for law enforcement agencies and in corporate security after serving six years in the U.S. Air Force.
Maricopa County constables serve official documents including eviction notices and orders of protection.
The Kyrene Justice Court encompasses Ahwatukee and portions of Tempe and the Town of Guadalupe.
Halloran will have to run in a special election next year fill the remainder of the term until the 2022 election.
“I always enjoyed working with the community and I see this opportunity as a chance to use my skill set to help people in Maricopa County,” said Halloran.
Most recently, Halloran was a fraud investigator for State Farm Insurance and had been a security investigator for Ameren Corp.
He also served with the Illinois State Police for 23 years, working his way up the chain of command from patrol to positions as an internal affairs officer, chief of the forensics division, narcotics task force commander and major case investigations squad leader.
