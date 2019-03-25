Ahwatukee Republican Women seek scholarship applicants

As they plan for a panel on election integrity, the Ahwatukee Republican Women also are sounding a call for applications for their annual Marjorie Miner Scholarship.
The panel, jointly sponsored by the Arizona Federation of Republican Women’s East Valley chapters, will run 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 30 at 2906 N. Boulder Canyon, Mesa.
Moderated by Congressman Andy Biggs, the panel will include County Supervisor Steve Chucri, former Recorder Helen Purcell, former MCRC chair Chris Herring, attorney Stephen Richer and AZDataGuru Garrett Archer. Tickets are $5 for members and $10 for nonmembers and can be purchased at the door.
Meanwhile, Ahwatukee residents who are graduating from high school this year can apply for the Marjorie Miner Scholarship, which was established in 2011 in honor of a longtime Republican activist.
Applicants must be registered Republicans and the deadline is April 1.
Past recipients are: 2011, Lacey Morris, Desert Vista High; 2012, Allyson Marie Kolodziej, Desert Vista; 2013, Tess Marie Kimura, Desert Vista; 2014, Jessica Marie Kolodziej, Desert Vista; 2015, Sonia Serio, Mountain Pointe; 2016, Madison Coffman, Mountain Pointe High School, and Michael Kolodziej, Desert Vista; 2017, Valeria Smith, Mountain Pointe; and 2018, Arika Patton, Mountain Pointe.
Marjorie (White) Miner became politically active in 1936 at the age of 9 when she supported the candidacy of Republican Alfred Landon for president opposing Democrat incumbent Franklin D. Roosevelt.
At age 21, she registered to vote as a Republican and has voted Republican in every election. She has been a block worker, election judge and has chaired several Republican committees, including the Idaho State Republican Committee. At one point, she was the only woman in the continental U.S. to be a state chairman and also serve on the National Executive Committee.
She participated in a goodwill trip behind the Iron Curtain which included trips to West and East Berlin, Poland, St. Petersburg, Moscow, Hungary and Romania. The group also visited Vienna, Austria and Paris. Miner also ran for a Senate seat in the Idaho State Legislature but lost her election.
Miner also was a delegate to the 1972 Republican National convention in Miami, serving on the platform and rules committees. She was also a Reagan delegate to the 1976 Republican National convention in Kansas City and was a participant at the Institute of Politics Conference of State Party Chairmen at the JFK School of Government at Harvard University.
During the Reagan Administration, she lived in Washington, D.C., and worked in the office of Idaho Sen. Steve Symms.
After moving to Arizona, Miner served as president of the Tempe Republican Women’s club, worked at election polls for numerous elections and has been a precinct committeewoman for 24 years. She is currently a precinct committeewoman in Legislative District 18 and a member of Ahwatukee Republican Women.
Scholarship applicants should include two letters of recommendation from other than a family member, a 250-500-word double-spaced essay incorporating their involvement volunteer service, extracurriculars, clubs and educational goals.
The winner is usually named in May.
Applications should be sent to: Ahwatukee Republican Women Marjorie Miner Scholarship, C/O Marjorie Miner, 370 Greenbriar Trail, Holly Lake Ranch, TX 75765. Email: gordonmarj@gmail.com.
Information: ahwatukeerepublicanwomen.com/scholarships or ARWomen@aol.com
