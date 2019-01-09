People who wanted to watch Monday’s inauguration of the state’s top officials in person paid a steep price if they didn’t want to be stuck in the cheap seats – or left standing.
The base donation to acquire a pair of VIP seats was $10,000. That also bought a pair of tickets to a special reception – and a photo.
For $15,000, guests got three VIP seats, three reception tickets and two photos.
And for $25,000, they got the whole enchilada: Six seats up front, three parking passes, six reception tickets, three photos and six inaugural pins. That also got a corporate logo included on the programs, the inaugural website and other promotional materials.
Those good seats also guaranteed a good viewing point of Robert Uribe, the mayor of Douglas, who was master of ceremonies.
Ducey press aide Patrick Ptak said his boss tapped Uribe because he is a Democrat, mayor of a border town and that community’s first African-American mayor. That, said Ptak, underlined the governor’s theme for the day of working together and “inclusivity’’ – especially now that two of the top five state officials, unlike Ducey, are Democrats.
Uribe also supported Ducey’s reelection effort.
And just in case you were wondering, the governor’s office says that any money donated, because it is going to the state, qualifies for a tax deduction as a charitable contribution.
As to the substance of the event, Ducey gave what Ptak called a “view from the 10,000-foot level,’’ where the state has been in the past four years, what Ducey believes has been accomplished and what he sees as general goals for the next four.
Most of the details of the governor’s legislative agenda are going to have to wait until the following Monday, when Ducey gives his State of the State speech to the new Legislature.
One of his themes in that message likely will be the pressing issue of water, especially Arizona approval of the multi-state drought contingency plan to deal with the shortage of Colorado River water and declining levels in Lake Mead.
There isn’t a lot of time. Brenda Burman, commissioner of the Bureau of Reclamation, has given the states involved until the end of this month to come up with an acceptable proposal. If they do not meet the deadline, Burman has vowed to impose a solution of her own.
So where did the money raised for Monday’s event go?
Officially it’s earmarked to offset the costs.
Aides to Gov. Doug Ducey, whose office is planning the event and the fundraising, had no immediate figures on the governor’s first inaugural cost in 2015 or what happened to the leftover cash.
But Ptak said it is his understanding there was not much left after all the expenses were paid. He said those dollars went into a “protocol fund’’ which governors can use for things like promoting the state without tapping taxpayer dollars.
Four years earlier, when Jan Brewer was sworn in along with other state offices, the price tag was $65,000. That included more than $13,300 for special inaugural coins given to invited guests gathered in the courtyard of the Old Capitol bearing an image of Brewer’s face with her name and the notation that she was the state’s 22nd governor.
It also cost more than $6,400 to rent and set up the chairs and another nearly $6,000 paid to the Department of Education to print fliers and special badges to identify who was invited and entitled to be in the fence area. The general public was relegated to bleachers off to the side in the rear.
That year Brewer raised $200,000 from lobbying firms, business interests and the state’s major utilities.
As it turned out, the total tab didn’t run anywhere near that much. So, the leftover was earmarked to refurbish the governor’s offices, particularly to pay for new carpeting.
Eight years earlier, Janet Napolitano collected $150,000 which included money from those attending four separate receptions. And those funds were on top of more than $50,000 shelled out by state taxpayers, mostly for renting audio and video equipment, including large-screen television and the staff to operate all that.
There is a bit of dark history behind the protocol fund.
In 1988, Evan Mecham became the only Arizona governor to be impeached and removed from office by the Legislature. While one of the charges involved obstruction of justice, the other related to loaning $850,000 of inaugural ball receipts that had been in the protocol fund to his own Pontiac dealership.
Other events Monday included the Explore Arizona Showcase, featuring exhibits from several of the state’s sports teams as well as a chance to meet Arizona Cardinals mascot Big Red. State agencies also had some displays, including a Department of Public Safety patrol vehicle and a giant snow plow operated by the state Department of Transportation.
There also was a display by organizations, both public and private, that offer training beyond a high school diploma.
And nine Arizona restaurants set up booths to show off their culinary skills.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.