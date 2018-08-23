The two incumbent members of the state House in the legislative district that includes Ahwatukee will learn Tuesday night whether they survived challenges within their own parties as the 2018 primary season reaches a conclusion.
Two-term Republican Rep. Jill Norgaard and freshman Democratic Rep. Mitzi Epstein are running in a four-way and three-way race, respectively, for the chance to continue their campaign this fall in LD 18 – which includes parts of Chandler, Tempe and Mesa.
Along with Norgaard – the only Ahwatukee resident among all seven candidates – attorney Greg Patterson and retired computer programmer Don Hawker, both of Tempe, and Chandler small business owner Farhana Shifa are seeking the Republican nomination.
Epstein, a Tempe businesswoman, faces two Chandler residents – Jennifer Jermaine, a self-employed management consultant to nonprofits, and LaDawn Stuben, executive pastry chef at Liberty Market in Gilbert.
While she’ll have to wait for Election Day results, Norgaard is the clear winner among all seven contenders in the race for campaign cash.
Her campaign’s latest report, filed last week, shows her entering the last week of the primary with a cash balance of nearly $77,000, outdistancing second-place Epstein by more than a 2-1 margin.
Epstein’s $31,445 cash balance reported last week is twice that of either Jermaine, who reported a cash balance of $14,205, and Shifa, who began the final days of the primary season with $13,884 on hand.
Both Stuben and Hawker are Clean Elections candidates. Hawker has not raised enough small contributions – $5 from 200 supporters – to qualify for the nearly $17,000 in public funding that Clean Elections candidates receive.
That funding comes in return for promising to accept no more than a total $4,345 in “seed money” contributions of $160 or less and to not spend more than $17,000 on the primary campaign.
The Senate candidates in LD18, incumbent Democrat Sean Bowie of Ahwatukee and Republican Frank Schmuck of Tempe, had no opposition though both have a commanding lead in fundraising among all legislative candidates in the district.
Campaign spending reports for the third quarter were not due until early this week, and at press time, Patterson, Schmuck and Bowie had not yet filed theirs. But for the second quarter, Schmuck reported a war chest of nearly $184,000 and Bowie $148,834.
Patterson is seeking a return to the House, where he served two terms from 1991 to 1995 – when, he has stated, “I worked to protect consumers, increase access to healthcare and support higher education.”
During the only debate featuring all seven candidates – sponsored by the Clean Elections Commission in Ahwatukee last month – education spending and taxes dominated the discussion and both Patterson and Jermaine found common ground by saying any tax increase for more public education spending is an issue that the voters and not the Legislature should decide.
All seven candidates’ stand on the expanded voucher system for private schools fell along party lines. The four Republicans said they supported greater parental choice in where their children attend school and the Democrats urged audience members to vote no when in November, when the voucher expansion is on the ballot.
Norgaard has framed her campaign around her work in the Legislature the last four sessions.
She notes on her website that her major work has focused on “protecting business from state regulatory overreach, the reduction of financial red tape for education at the K-12 level, tax reform, upgrade and enhance cities’ bond ratings, and the restoration of Joint Technical Education District funding.”
Epstein has made education spending a cornerstone of her campaign, stating on her website: “We must educate the whole child. Neither a child nor a school should ever be reduced to one test score. Our schools need arts, PE, technology, school counselors, as well as rigorous courses in English, math, science and social studies.”
Jermaine likewise states, “I am running because the children of Arizona deserve fully funded public schools, our disability community deserves to have access to public spaces, and our residents deserve to be free of harassment and racism as they lead their daily lives.”
Stuben has declared her support for more money for public education, but also has stated, “You can often find me in the streets advocating for Medicare for all, a living wage, environmental protection and racial justice.”
By contrast, Shifa, a native of Bangladesh, has touted conservative values, stating on her site, “If we will follow the Constitution and return government to its rightful function we will fix much of what is broken. Protecting and restoring our constitutional rights (particularly the First and Second Amendments) will be a passion of mine.”
But Hawker has taken even more conservative approaches to some issues.
During the Clean Elections debate, he said sex education in Tempe Union High School District was influenced by Planned Parenthood, with the object of making teens more promiscuous so they would seek more abortions at the nonprofit’s clinics.
The legislative primary is not the only matter on the ballot for Ahwatukee voters to consider.
The City of Phoenix has six referendum questions.
One measure would change city elections from the fall of odd-numbered years to November of even-numbered years with runoff elections the following March. A related measure would change the terms of the Citizens Commission on Salaries for elected officials to also be in even-number years and would require the panel to meet every four years instead of two.
Another would permit the City Council to remove elected office holders for violating the city’s Non-Discrimination and Anti-Harassment Policy.
Another involves a proposed Southwest Gas Corporation franchise agreement while a fourth would eliminate the Charter requirement to have the full text of propositions printed on the ballot without unanimous approval by the City Council.
A fifth would change the terms of the Citizens Commission on Salaries for elected officials to align with mayoral elections in even-numbered years, and require the commission to meet every four years rather than every two years.
The sixth measure would allow the city clerk to verify a 20 percent random sample of initiative and referendum petition signatures.
Voters who have not mailed their early ballot yet may want to consider dropping it off at one of a number of dropoff sites in the county – although none are located in Ahwatukee.
A list appears under the elections tab at recorder.maricopa.gov.
Go to ahwatukee.com next Tuesday night for a full report on the results of the 2018 primary election.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.