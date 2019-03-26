Young cancer victims treated to their own prom

A teenager’s life can be hard enough, but throw in a major illness, especially cancer, and life can become a nightmare.
Isolation chemotherapy, hair loss, myriad hospitalizations and doctor visits ad nauseum all combine to make life a challenge. And sometimes other diseases may require missing chunks of school days – or worse, leaving school altogether.
That’s where Cancer Support Community Arizona comes in. The Phoenix organization is the only one of its kind in Arizona that provides year-round emotional, nutritional and educational support for teens impacted by cancer.
On Saturday, March 30, the group will host its annual Prom for Teens Impacted by Cancer, a night of dancing preceded by a sit-down dinner.
The purpose is to let the teens be comfortable at a prom attended by others who know what it’s like to be going through the pain and stress of battling cancer.
“Doctors often treat many pediatrics diseases within oncology,” explained Cancer Support Community Arizona spokesperson McKenzie Simmons. “Thus, their treatment and side effects are often the same.
“For example, we have quite a few chronic brain tumor teens that are treated at Barrow. While they officially do not have brain cancer, they have a brain tumor which still requires chemo and radiation to manage. It’s a fine line and tricky clinical side of pediatric illness.”
Brenna Swaffer of Chandler will be attending her second prom.
“Even though my situation was a little different, they were accepting,” she said.
Swaffer, 19, will be graduating this year after taking online courses to complete the work on her diploma, which she started at Chandler High before neurological issues meant she couldn’t continue attending school on a regular basis.
“I was placed on the oncology floor at Phoenix Children’s Hospital because there wasn’t room in neurology, and I was invited to a taco night they were having,” she recalled, adding:
“I have a lot of chronic illnesses and these people understand what I’m going through. Even though the situation was a little different, they were accepting.”
Like last year, Swaffer is attending this year’s prom with a group of friends. And like many others, she was able to select her prom dress earlier this month at a free Dress and Tux Day.
“I found a purple ball gown with tulle in two different colors of purple. It’s beautiful,” she enthused. “Honestly, because I starting getting sick around my sophomore year, I didn’t get a chance to hang out with kids my own age. I really like being able to do that now.”
This year’s prom has a Harry Potter inspired theme, “One Magic Night.”
Swaffer said last year’s theme, “Rock the Red Carpet,” came compete with “paparazzi,” and she’s looking forward to seeing how the planners use this year’s theme in the event.
“They really go all out for us,” she said.
Chandler resident Sarah Martin Keisling has been a Cancer Support Community Arizona board member for two years, drawn to the nonprofit, she said, “because of the teen and family service elements of the programs that are delivered.”
“Being a mom of two young kids I love that our organization focuses on support of the entire family in a cancer diagnosis,” she said.
“Prom is a teenage rite of passage and when living with a cancer diagnosis these seemingly normal life events can bring greater anxiety and extra challenges,” she said.
Saying the prom “delivers a magical night to our teen participants, supporting this rite of passage,” Keisling added: “Attendees get their hair done, wear beautiful dresses, dine under the stars and dance the night away. Prom is a safe, comfortable space where they can fully be themselves, wigs or no wigs.”
She said that because Cancer Support Community Arizona programs and services are always free, “Their only focus is having an amazing time with their friends.”
Cancer Support Community Arizona CEO Debbie DiCarlo concurred, saying the prom “is about cultivating a sense of community and creating a comfortable space for the teens.”
All events sponsored by the nonprofit are open to any teen or young adult ages 13 to 21 impacted by cancer, including those undergoing treatment, post-treatment survivors and teen caregivers.
Brielle Giesemann, the nonprofit’s bilingual program coordinator, emphasized that cancer often “turns the entire family’s world upside down.”
“Whether they are battling feelings of insecurity from the way cancer changes their bodies, or they struggle to just ‘be a teen’ because of a family member’s diagnosis, prom is the perfect opportunity to do something just for themselves,” she said. “At our prom, they feel safe and comfortable, and are with others who know what they’re going through.”
The prom and myriad other activities provided are funded by donations from individuals, corporations and foundations; They are organized by staff, volunteers and even some of the teens themselves.
Approximately 70 teens are expected to attend this year’s prom that is held at the organization’s Midtown Phoenix Campus.
Meanwhile, Swaffer is looking toward attending college, possibly starting with community colleges, especially Rio Salado where she can take classes online. She hopes eventually to be healthy enough to attend Northern Arizona University.
“And, when I get to a better health space, I’d like to volunteer with Cancer Support Community Arizona’s youth program and work with the kids ages 5 to 12,” she said.
Information: CSCAZ.org
