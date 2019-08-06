Ahwatukee dance maven Kimberly Lewis will hold open auditions Aug. 10 for her annual Ahwatukee Foothills Nutcracker Ballet.
This year is no ordinary year for the Dance Studio 111 owner’s annual gift to the community.
This year, Lewis is marking the 20th consecutive year of her production, the only version of the famed Christmas ballet that is performed entirely by a cast no older than 21 and as young as 3.
The show will be presented Dec. 14 and 15 at Desert Vista High School’s Fine Arts Theatre.
While tickets for the popular show will go on sale within a few weeks, Lewis’ big focus right now is putting together the cast and audition day at Dance Studio 111, 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee —a carefully structured event with one major rule.
“Only audition if you plan on being in the production and if you are open to doing any part given to you,” Lewis cautions hopeful actors, actresses and dancers.
Put another way, she advises, “Do not audition if you only plan on doing the ‘Nutcracker’ if you get the part you wished for.”
Not everyone needs to know how to dance, either.
Lewis said she is looking for boys 5-19 for the party scene and “no dance experience is needed” because it involves all acting.
Dancers are required to have their hair pulled back in a tight ballerina bun and wear a black leotard, pink tights and ballet or pointe shoes.
The times for various auditions on Aug. 10 are:
10-11 a.m. Dancers age 3 - 8 for roles such as Baby Bon Bons, China Dolls and China Babies, Baby Mice, Little Angels, Little Nutcracker March Girls.
11-11:15 a.m. boys for the party scene.
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. dancers over 9 for roles that include Clara, Clara’s best friends, Nutcracker March Girls, March Girl cousins, Bon Bon Dancers, China, Angels, Clown & Dolls, Lead Toy Soldier, Toy Soldiers, Mouse King, Fight Nutcracker, and Big Mice Dancers.
Noon-1:30 p.m. Dancers 10 and older for Snow Queen, Snow Princesses, Sugar Plum Fairy, Butterfly Queen, Dew Drops, Spanish Queen, China Queen, Arabian Queen, Marzipan Queen, Russian Queen, Queen of Sweets, Angel Queen, Lead Angels, Spanish Dancers, Arabian Dancers, Russian Dancers (Tumblers & non Tumblers), Snowflakes, Marzipan Dancers, Waltz of The Flowers, Maids and Pointe Mouse Dancers.
Lewis makes an elaborate ritual out of notifying the successful tryouts for the various queens: She gets up in the middle of the night and puts a poster in the front of their homes congratulating them.
Information: dancestudio111.com or 480-706-6040.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.