Ahwatukee residents are at risk of water shortages if the city doesn’t take action now to counter the continuing depletion of the Colorado River, Phoenix Water Services Director Kathryn Sorenson told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee on Monday.
Sorenson explained the precarious future Ahwatukee and other parts of the city faced as she briefed the panel on the department’s request for back-to-back water rate increases of 6 percent next year and in 2020.
The committee has no vote or recommendation to make on the increase and Sorenson was at the meeting to explain the rationale for the increase to help fund a $3.4-billion upgrade of the city’s water delivery system – one of the largest in the country because Phoenix is so spread out.
The rate increase – which would add about $2.35 a month to the average homeowner’s water-sewer bill next year and another $2.35 the following year – is headed to City Council for a vote Dec. 12.
If Council turns it down, Sorenson said, “we’ll just have to cut our capital program.”
And that could mean future disaster, she said, because Ahwatukee is one of the city areas that relies on Colorado River rather than Salt River water.
The Colorado – which supplies 40 percent of the city’s water – is in the 18th year of a drought that shows no signs of easing.
By upgrading the city’s 7,000 miles of pipelines and reviving a system of wells that city officials years ago closed, Sorenson said, the city can avert disaster by tapping into alternative underground supplies.
Sorenson also maintained that a department study found that Phoenix water customers among the largest cities in the country pay the fifth lowest amount for water-sewer services when all household expenses are factored into the equation.
There were no rate increases between 2013-15 and then a 3 percent and 2 percent rate hike in 2016 and 2017, respectively. There was no rate increase this year.
