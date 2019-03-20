Almost from the day he started his job as the new constable for the Kyrene Justice Court, Kent Rini was a flop.
Less than two months after he unseated Ahwatukee Republican Brandon Schmoll last November, the Tempe
Democrat botched tasks.
To cover up his ineptitude, he even falsified records in a way that could have resulted in the imprisonment of two
people, official records show.
He provided what his supervisor called “inaccurate and incomplete information” in connection with his duties. He
showed up late for a training session. When he got there, he backed his county vehicle into a constable training
trailer, then told his supervisors he had a severe hangover.
On Valentine’s Day – six days after he received a blistering reprimand and an order to undergo job remediation
training – Rini submitted a one-sentence resignation, saying he was giving up “due to personal reasons.” Rini did not
return an AFN call seeking comment.
Last week, a flurry of new candidates joined Schmoll – who changed his party designation to apply for the vacancy
– in seeking to replace Rini. Three later dropped out after they learned applicants had to be living within the justice
court boundaries.
With the deadline for applying now passed, one woman and six men are seeking the $48,000-a-year post.
The job must be filled by a registered Democrat under state law because Rini is a Democrat. The Maricopa County
Board of Supervisors will pick his replacement, although it is unclear if they will make their choice when they next
meet March 26 since candidates are subject to background checks.
The new applicants for the job include: Michael Bodak, whose current occupation is unclear; Ben Halloran, an
insurance company fraud investigator; Derek Hannah, a logistics employee for Target; and Grant Harrison, a page at
the State House of Representatives.
Also seeking the job are William Mabry III, former senior attorney for the National Labor Relations Board and a
former staff attorney for the New Mexico Court of Appeals; and Cassandra Oliver, a human services manager for
Benefits USA and a gate manager for Piedmont Airlines.
Whoever fills the vacancy will serve until a special election in 2020, when the winner will fill the remainder of the
term until the 2022 general election.
Constables perform a variety of duties for district magistrates, serving protection from abuse and other court
orders, assisting in court-approved evictions and performing other duties as required.
While they don’t patrol or investigate crimes, the job can be dangerous: Five constables in Arizona have been killed
while performing their duties.
It’s one of many reasons why constables are trained to be alert as well as pay strict attention to the intricate rules
of the court they serve.
Officially, Rini’s job problems began Jan. 18 in Tubac, where he was attending a training session.
Several other constables reported seeing him back his county vehicle into the tow tongue on a double-axle
constable trailer, according to a report by Michael Branham, an Arrowhead constable who also holds the job of
Presiding Constable with administrative duties that include oversight over the conduct of his colleagues.
Branham and another instructor reported that after the accident, Rini smelled of alcohol and appeared “strange or
‘off balance’” as he walked.
“He made no attempt to check for damage to either the trailer or the county vehicle, nor did he report his actions to
anyone around him or Maricopa County authorities,” Branham reported.
He added that Rini – already two hours late for the training session – told him he had been drinking heavily the
night before and woke up sick with a hangover.
Later, a maid at his hotel told Branham she found an empty 59-ounce bottle of Tito’s Handmade Vodka and Rini
later told him he had brought two bottles with him for the trip to Tubac, reports say.
Rini appeared so incapacitated at the training session that Branham had to drive him home from Tubac while other
constables drove his county vehicle back to Maricopa County.
Branham told Rini “not to operate the vehicle in any capacity” and to not attend any more training sessions until a
remediation plan could be developed.
But the problems only got worse, according to subsequent reports filed by Branham.
Rini was brought in for two formal and two informal hearings on his job performance with other court authorities
to address “substandard performance in the handling, preparation and return of official court documents,” according
to a Feb. 8 disciplinary notice Branham filed with him.
Branham warned in that report, “You are performing at these duties in a substandard level and your performance
is undermining confidence in your office and the office of constable county-wide.”
In that letter, Branham said Rini falsely declared he had served a subpoena at an unnamed attorney’s office and
also lied about serving a protection from abuse order in an unrelated case.
“While there are a number of checks and balances in the court system, both of these serious errors could have
resulted in a justice of the peace taking action against defendants for failing to comply with proper court orders,”
Branham wrote Rini, adding:
“Potential loss of personal liberty could have occurred in both of these cases for defendants, as well as complaints
generated against both yourself and the justice court.”
Branham also warned Rini that he could be jailed and even criminally charged “for authoring false and misleading
official documents” that had indicated he had served the subpoena and protection order.
Rini also was advised that he would be given additional training in handling court documents.
“No one wishes for you to fail,” Branham told him. “However, the success of this remediation plan rests entirely
with you and your ability to retain the information being presented.”
Branham also warned that he risked suspension for “failure to correct said deficiencies” and gave him five days to
rebut the allegations.
Six days after that letter, Rini resigned.
Kyrene Justice of the Peace Sharron Sauls, who was elected the same time as Rini, declined comment when asked
how her court has been able to function over the course of the last two months. She deferred questions to a court
system spokesman, except to say, “the county is a well-oiled machine.”
