Suicide prevention training bill continues to advance

Mandatory suicide prevention training for school personnel appeared closer to becoming a reality last week as a second House committee unanimously approved it.
As their counterparts on the House Education Committee did during a March 18 hearing, some members of the House Judiciary Committee on March 27 wept as mothers who lost teens to suicide told them their sons might be alive today had teachers, principals and other school personnel recognized their children’s plight and knew what to do about it.
The bill, proposed by Ahwatukee Sen. Sean Bowie, so far has been powered through the legislature with strong bipartisan support, particularly from Chandler lawmakers Sen. J.D. Mesnard and Rep. Jeff Weninger.
But it was the mothers of suicide victims whose testimony clearly moved legislators to continue the process for passing the bill, which requires all school personnel who deal with students in sixth through 12th grade undergo training every three years in proven techniques for recognizing suicidal children and teens and knowing what to do to help them.
After what is expected to be a routine review by the House Rules Committee, the bill will go before the full chamber. Assuming it passes, it will then return to the Senate for a second approval because some changes have been made since the Senate overwhelmingly passed it last month.
There have been 33 teen suicides in Chandler, Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek since July 2017 and at least five more in Scottsdale and SanTan Valley.
Mountain Pointe English teacher Lori Warnock – whose only child Mitch took his life as a student at Corona del Sol High School two years and five months ago and for whom the bill is named – was one of several mothers who told both committees in gut-wrenching detail why training was so vital.
She recalled that after Mitch died, “the teachers were told by administrators not to speak about suicide because it would encourage the other children to kill themselves.
“We were told the young man who died by suicide wasn’t depressed because depressed people wouldn’t have the energy to kill themselves, rather he was angry. The implication was that his family was dysfunctional and so we ignored the rest of our students who suffered in the week after his death,” she said.
“I can attest that children who died by suicide do not all come from dysfunctional families. Ours was not one. There’s a lot of misinformation that can be corrected by the free training provided by a number of suicide prevention organizations,” Warnock said.
She noted that Tempe Union last year had 800 teachers and other staff undergo training offered and now know “signs of depression, anxiety and suicide, and know what to say, what to do and precisely who to talk to.”
“I am not an expert on behavioral health,” she said. “I am not a counselor, but now I know the words to use and where to go with the information I glean from suicide prevention training.”
During last week’s hearing, Tucson-area Republican Rep. Bret Roberts broke down several times, telling the parents of suicide victims, “There’s a lot of work done. My daughter just turned 11 months old yesterday” before voting “yes” as he wiped tears from his eyes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.