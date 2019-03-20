Lakes Course deterioration is heartbreaking, unnecessary
I bought my home in Ahwatukee in 1977 because I liked playing golf and tennis at the beautiful and well-maintained facilities. People I knew in this community loved the golf course and the restaurant next to the pro shop.
After Ahwatukee built an executive golf course in the Lakes area, I knew my property value would be much more attractive having two courses. Many developers know what value nearby golf courses, well managed and maintained, bring to a growing community surrounding them.
We not only bring new neighbors with good, disposable income, but retirees who enjoy the game but don’t drive it as long as they did in their 40s and 50s.
It breaks my heart to see the devastation and overgrowth from management of Mr. Gee and True Life defaulting on their purchase of the Lakes Golf Course property.
Two Ahwatukee homeowners courageously brought a lawsuit against the owner when he wanted to change the original covenants of the golf course and make a quick buck selling to large home developers.
I commend Judge Hannah, who agreed and upheld the original covenants for the land. His decision was for golf course use only. But the land still remains neglected by the owner, who cries he is not getting enough business and can’t afford the water bill.
There was a meeting for all Ahwatukee homeowners on March 9 with experts in real estate law, golf appraisers and a manager of a golf course to give us all their expertise.
I knew two of these individuals and they all know the value of our real estate when golf courses are added in the nearby area for youngsters just learning the game and seniors who have a better short game.
The extra sales tax would help the city of Phoenix also. I wanted to ask what was our Phoenix City Councilman Sal Diciccio doing to force the owner to redevelop and refurbish the golf course land?
-Dr. Jeff Eger
Asylum seekers should be
welcomed, not scorned
The Trump Administration under the pretense of national security has implemented steps and actions that threaten the legal and human rights of asylum seekers, unaccompanied and other immigrants.
These punitive actions include family separation, asylum bans, the Remain in Mexico plan, Zero Tolerance, DACA and TPS indecisions, ending the so-called “Catch and Release” and the disregardful release of penniless, hungry and weary asylum seekers that have come to the attention of many communities.
These confusing and disjointed administration actions have caused an increase in sexual abuse of detained children, deaths of immigrants along the southern US border, unnecessary prolongation of detention, unhealthy conditions of detention holding cells and facilities, high rejection of asylum requests, denial of due process and the neglectful compliance with existing laws and court decisions.
We recommend officials from Homeland Security and Health and Human Services be present at these field hearings.
Bad and outdated immigration policy and laws are the cause of many of the extant immigrant conundrums.
The immigrants and asylum seekers escaping poverty and violence are searching for a better life for their families and themselves.
Our proximity to and the trillion-dollar trade markets with Mexico and Central America must not be seen as a liability but rather an opportunity to forge healthy, welcoming and friendly relationships with their citizens and their government.
-Tony Bracamonte
Guns on campuses bill
misguided legislation
Did Arizona legislators who voted to allow loaded weapons to be stored in vehicles on public school properties ever see the signs on these campuses that say weapon or gun (along with drug) free zone? Has our legislature learned anything after decades of school shootings across the country?
This is not about preserving second amendment rights or even promoting greater school safety. This is about right-wing reactionaries masquerading as public servants offering their version of how society should be organized. Obviously, the NRA is backing this lunacy.
Schools need more counselors, school psychologists and support staff to address potential issues with student (or parent) behavior. Investing in more school resource officers/security would be preferable to this tragedy waiting for someone to break into someone’s car. Legislators need to focus on funding programs that will actually make schools safer.
Letting people store weapons in cars will not improve school safety. It, God forbid, could lead to more tragedies. This piece of legislation fails the Mother Nature IQ Test and, hopefully, the Governor will veto it if it gets to his desk.
-David Gordon
