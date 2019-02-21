For the first time in nearly a year, a zoning case will be coming before the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee.
The committee, which will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 25, at Pecos Community Center, is being asked to weigh in on a request to rezone a 2.9-acre tract on the northwest corner of 32nd Street and Amber Ridge Way.
The land is currently zoned C-1 neighborhood commercial and the owner wants it changed to C-2 intermediate commercial, which would broaden the allowable uses on the land.
Largely because most of Ahwatukee is developed, zoning case have come before the panel only rarely in recent years.
C-1 zoning is generally considered the most compatible with residential areas and can involve a range of retail and financial services establishments.
C-2 allows more uses, from marijuana dispensaries to adult book stores, hotels and motels to bowling alleys and theaters – though some of those establishments might also require additional use permits.
City staff was to have posted a report on the application but as of Monday, nothing but a map was on file.
The applicant is listed as Kathy Sponsel an architect who owns Studio Elevate in Peoria.
Either she or her client are scheduled to make a presentation to the committee next Monday, and citizens are allowed to voice their comments before the panel discusses the request and votes to make a recommendation to the city Planning Commission. The Planning Commission is scheduled to vote on the request March 7.
The committee also will be considering a proposed change to the Phoenix Zoning Ordinance regulations on cooking facilities, although no additional information was available on the nature of that proposal.
If the staff report on the rezoning request is made available later in the week, it will be at phoenix.gov/pdd/services/rezoning-and-special-permits.
