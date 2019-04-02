Red Cross calls Ahwatukee man ‘outstanding volunteer’

Ahwatukee resident Doug Patriquin was honored last weekend by the American Red Cross for his volunteer work.
Patriquin received the American Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter’s Randy Knappenberger Exceptional Volunteer of the Year Award for what a spokeswoman called “his outstanding volunteer work helping people impacted by disasters.”
Patriquin is the volunteer partner to Lindsay Mathieson, Red Cross disaster program manager.
“Doug absolutely exemplifies dedication, hard work, flexibility and self-sacrifice. He has taken on multiple, complex projects, including organizing a key exercise involving approximately 50 regional and chapter staff members, and he heads our Chapter Disaster Leadership Team,” Mathieson said.
Patriquin, 66, became a Red Cross volunteer in 2014 after retiring from the aerospace engineering field. He uses his technical and leadership skills in the Red Cross Disaster Services Technology Group on major disasters and has donated more than 5,000 hours so far.
“I began volunteering for the Red Cross to have the opportunity to help others in time of need, whether it is a house fire or a major hurricane, with the support and encouragement of many others who share the same goal. It is really inspiring to see the resilience of communities recovering from a major disaster and to help them in some small way,” he said.
Patriquin is a Disaster Action Team leader who responds to local disasters such as home fires. He is also a regional trainer at the Greater Phoenix Chapter and in the Arizona, New Mexico and El Paso Region.
“I encourage others to volunteer for the Red Cross. There are so many different roles in the Red Cross. If they are excited about the mission, they can find one or more roles where their talents and capabilities fit well,” he said.
The Red Cross Greater Phoenix Chapter serves 4.83 million people across Maricopa, Pinal and Gila counties, as well as Luke Air Force Base. About 530 adult and youth volunteers are trained to use their Red Cross skills to help save lives.
Volunteers assist families during disasters including house fires, flooding and forest fires. Red Cross volunteers also train people in life-saving skills, water safety and fire safety. In addition, the Red Cross help keep Arizona’s military families connected by relaying critical messages around the world.
“The American Red Cross, through its strong network of volunteers, donors and partners, is always there in times of need. We aspire to turn compassion into action so that all people affected by disaster across the country and around the world receive care, shelter and hope,” said Kurt Kroemer, CEO for the American Red Cross Arizona, New Mexico, El Paso Region. “There are always trained individuals nearby ready to use their Red Cross skills to save lives.”
Information: 602-336-6660 or go to RedCross.org/Arizona .
About the American Red Cross:
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.