Ahwatukee Little League high-fives 3 special players

The 2019 Ahwatukee Little League season began last weekend with a pat on the back and salute to two local boys and a girl who aren’t about to let a chronic disease keep them off the diamond.
Zachary Cicchillo, Davis Schapler and Anna Cable all battle type 1 diabetes and their courage and determination were honored as they got to throw the first pitches of the season and were handed keepsake balls to remember the special moment.
Anna, an 8-year-old second-grader at Sierra Elementary and the daughter of Jill and Eric Cable, was diagnosed last May with the disease.
“The magnitude of this as a life-changer is incredible,” said her father, who coaches the Rockies, on which both Anna and her younger brother Matt, 6, play. “We didn’t know anything about this disease until she was diagnosed.”
Nevertheless, Anna, who rotates positions on the team and is in her second year with it, isn’t about to let diabetes keep her off the field – or the tennis court or the gymnastics mat or the swimming pool, all of which she actively plays.
Davis, an 11-year-old Milenio Elementary fifth-grader, pitches for the major league Dodgers while Zach, a 10-year-old fourth-grader at Monte Vista Elementary, pitches for the minor league Royals.
“Zach is doing very well,” said his mother, Amber Cicchillo. “It is constant monitoring but baseball, school and diabetes, he’s doing amazing.”
Cicchillo said the youngsters’ presence helps raise awareness of a disease that “is much more serious than people realize,” she said, adding that Davis and her son are “really good baseball players despite their disease. Nothing holds them back.”
The community got a shocking reminder of how serious a disease type 1 diabetes is when a Desert Vista High School senior died last year from complications related to it.
The situation worsened when a playground friend of Zach’s told him about Alexandra’s death – a subject Cicchillo and her husband, Nathan, had opted to keep from their son.
Unlike type 2, type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune disease that has nothing to do with diet or lifestyle. It is both serious and stressful to manage.
“A lot of people don’t get it. They hear diabetes and think it has to do with diet. It’s not a lifestyle disease. It strikes children and adults suddenly, and nothing is ever the same. It never sleeps. It’s 24/7,” said Cicchillo.
Zach understands that full well and has a group of followers called Zach’s Infantry that will be raising money by participating in the annual JDRF One Walk at 7:30 a.m. April 6 at Sloan Park, 230 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa. People can sign up at www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=7615&pg=entry or call 602-224-1822 for details.
“We kept hearing about how good it is to be around other people dealing with the same thing,” Cicchillo said about the One Walk and the Arizona JDRF Chapter. “This gives us something to fight back with rather than sit back and be a victim.”
“It’s a disease that can easily be life-threatening if it’s not monitored 24/7,” Cicchillo said.
