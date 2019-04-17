KUPD marks 40 years with Mesa fest

The jokes start the minute guests enter KUPD’s studio, helmed by program director Larry McFeelie and morning show host John Holmberg.
“If you want to sell a magazine, you want to find a male model,” Holmberg says with his dry sense of humor. “Not me.” McFeelie and marketing/promotions director Mark Randall show pity.
But it’s that humor, along with KUPD’s knack for chasing trends, that has kept the “Big Red Radio” afloat for 40 years. McFeelie and Holmberg are feeling it. McFeelie has been with the station since 1995, and Holmberg, since the early 2000s.
“We don’t have turnover here,” Holmberg says frankly. “We’ve been a family as long as the station has been around. The cool part of it is we’ve been here for a good majority of it together.”
KUPD is bringing the 40-year celebration to Mesa Riverview Park for U Fest with Limp Bizkit, Killswitch Engage, Parkway Drive, P.O.D., Fever 333 and Ded on Saturday, April 20.
“It’s been pretty cool that we all get to celebrate the 40th and really feel like we’ve put in our piece,” McFeelie says. “Like John had mentioned, it feels like we’ve grown up with the radio station.”
In some sense, that’s true. Listeners frequently tell the jocks they’ve been listening to them since they were kids.
“That just makes me say, ‘God, no. You did not just say that,’” McFeelie said.
“But it’s great,” he added. “It’s really neat because you don’t get that in a lot of markets. Arizona loves KUPD. We have this great relationship with our listeners.”
Holmberg is a longtime Arizona resident, whose father brought the family to the Grand Canyon State while working as a stadium contractor when Phoenix was a “Podunk town.”
“When we were little, we moved a lot,” says the Dobson High School graduate. “Larry was born here, but I grew up here, for the most part, since I was in the fifth grade. Up until then, I didn’t really have a home. Phoenix became our base. I watched it grow from 1983 to today. It’s a totally different place.”
Holmberg calls it “Podunk,” but it’s more of an affectionate term. He’s fallen in love with the Valley, the same way its rockers have taken to him.
“It’s a big city and it plays like a big city now, which is kind of neat,” Holmberg explained.
McFeelie and Holmberg toss around the term “family,” and that extends to their friends as well. Their tenure at KUPD has afforded them experiences their 13-year-old selves would be crying over.
“There’s a sports analogy,” Holmberg says. “It’s like getting drafted by your favorite team. That’s the cool part. I’m a Cubs fan. It would be great, if I ever got into baseball, to play for the Cubs. That would be a dream.”
Like all radio stations, KUPD has seen technology change. What was solely terrestrial is now streaming as well. Playlists have changed, too. Radio stations aren’t hyper-focused on one particular genre.
“When we first started, I think referencing pop music was like, ‘Oh, don’t do it!’” Holmberg says with mock anger. “Now, everybody gets a taste of everything. You have your preference, but everybody bites off something.”
As much as KUPD has grown, Phoenix has, too.
“There’s some really great stuff coming from Phoenix,” McFeelie says. “With all the rock Phoenix has going on, we should have our own sound. We’ve never really put our feet in cement on that as much as we probably should at this point.
“We have watched the birth and growth of the coolest stuff, as we do at this radio station.”
Throughout the 40 years, there’s been a key to KUPD’s success.
“Everybody is kind of fly by the seat of their pants,” Holmberg says with a laugh. “We’re all easy going. We really don’t have a someone who’s an ‘anchor,’ so to speak. The whole crew can play.”
Information: 98kupd.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.