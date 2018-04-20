Odelay Bagel owner Ryan Probst is merging one of his favorite pastimes with his desire to help less-fortunate people with a special kind of bike sale this weekend.
Odelay Bagel Co., 12020 S. Warner-Elliot Loop, Ahwatukee, will be selling reconditioned bicycles 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday, April 22, to help STARS/Handlebar Helpers.
STARS provides on-the-job training for people with developmental disabilities. It teaches them bike operation and maintenance.
Many of the bicycles for sale have been worked on by these individuals, and the funds received from sales go back into the program to support this programming.
“I’ve always enjoyed cycling and the whole culture surrounding it,” Probst said. “Since opening up Odelay Bagel Co in Ahwatukee, we’ve been looking for ways to incorporate cycling into what we do.
“We’ve done a few Halloween rides, and the positive feedback from the community really made us want to keep finding new ways to bring bikes and bagels together. Being able to do things like this really makes business fun for us.”
STARS was founded in 1973 by a group of parents concerned with the lack of resources for their developmentally disabled children. Often called “Las Madrinas” (Spanish for “the godmothers”), it has two locations serving more than 200 disabled people daily through a variety of programs.
The Handlbars Helpers program aims to develop participants’ skills for jobs.
Probst says STARS “has everything we’re looking for in a partner.”
“They are a nonprofit focusing on helping people who otherwise wouldn’t have an opportunity to learn a trade,” he said. He admires the work by Gill Davidson, who is a teaching consultant for Handlebar Helpers.
“The work that Gill does is incredible. He has over 45 years of experience, and a true passion for both cycling and helping people. The bikes that come from STARS are literally better than anything you’re going to get of the factory line. Gill personally oversees every aspect of the process,” he added.
There will be about 100 bikes of all types and sizes for sale ranging from $25 for kids’ bikes to $250 for an adult mountain bike.
STARS also will be accepting donations.
Probst makes his bagels by hand.
Before becoming a professional baker, he was a well-known figure in the local music scene.
A graduate of Arizona State University with a degree in English literature, he played guitar with the Tempe-based band Dry River Yacht Club. He left the band to pursue his bagel career.
