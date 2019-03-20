Our voices will be heard even if bills are not

We all want the same thing: safe streets, safe communities for our families and children. But, Arizona’s criminal legal system goes far beyond the goal of safety. We are fourth highest in the nation in incarcerating people.
For instance: Since 2000, Arizona’s prison population has grown by more than 16,000 people, a 60 percent increase; Seven out of 10 prison admissions in Arizona are for a nonviolent crime. In this year’s January “Corrections at a Glance” report, 77 percent of inmates are identified as needing substance abuse treatment, yet only 2 percent of the inmates receive treatment.
These and other harrowing statistics are especially acute for our Black and Brown Arizonans, women and the elderly. Yet, the Arizona legislature has yet to see its way clear to correct these injustices in the criminal justice system.
Some of the most thoughtful bills, reforms that have been implemented in states like Mississippi, have not seen the light of day in Arizona.
One of the most incredulous moments experienced this session came just a week ago when HB 2661 was introduced; This bill would have allowed each prisoner who is in an eligible earned release credit class to earn a release credit of one day for every six days served, including time served in county jails, except those prisoners who are serving a term for a dangerous offense.
At exactly 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 20, HB 2661 was introduced to the Judiciary Committee, and at exactly 12:57 p.m., House Judiciary Committee Chairman John Allen, sponsor of the bill, decided to declare the bill “held.”
Only a handful of testimonies were heard regarding the support of HB 2661, while over a dozen tax-paying citizens were refused an opportunity to share their support of the bill “for time’s sake.”
For time’s sake, HB 2661’s sponsor decided that these voices, who had traveled from all over the state of Arizona to rally behind this sliver of hope, were not considered important enough to be heard.
We echo the words of Pope Francis on prison reform in Argentina in August 2017, when he rightly stated: “Those who are in prison are there because they ‘made a mistake’ and they have to pay for it. But let us not forget that for the punishment to be fruitful, it must have a horizon of hope. Otherwise, it is enclosed within itself and is only an instrument of torture, it’s not fruitful.”
And from the words of the Lord to Prophet Zechariah: “As for you also, because of the blood of my covenant with you, I will set your prisoners free from the waterless pit. Return to your stronghold, O prisoners of hope; today I declare that I will restore to you double.”
We as faith leaders across this region stand in solidarity for those who are unjustly incarcerated and their loved ones.
We pray you will stand with us to right the wrongs in our criminal justice system in Arizona by doing away with mandatory minimum sentences, allowing for expungement of records and providing a barrier-free avenue for re-entry into society as productive contributing citizens.
We pray that you will join us by giving voice to those who are incarcerated for low-level crimes, and demanding a “horizon of hope,” a system of justice that is restorative, not just punitive. Voices will be heard … even if bills are not.
- Dr. Warren Stewart, Sr., is president of the African American Christian Clergy Coalition.
