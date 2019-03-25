Moving in-laws into your home? Get them a hotplate too

If you’re thinking of adding a “mother-in-law” wing to your Ahwatukee home, be sure you get her a microwave and a hot plate.
Right now, a city ordinance limits houses to only one range.
“You can’t have a stove in an in-law attachment,” city planner Cody White told the Ahwatukee Foothills Village Planning Committee last week.
But that could change soon.
The planning committee is set to vote Monday on a measure recommending the ordinance be changed to allow more than one cooking range in a house. The committee will meet at 6 p.m. March 25 at the Pecos Community Center, 17010 S. 48th St., Ahwatukee.
The panel’s vote – along with those of the other village planning committees in Phoenix – will then go to the city Planning Commission the following week for its vote, which in turn then goes to City Council for final action.
Cody said eight of Phoenix’s 15 villages – including Ahwatukee – are affected by the existing ban, which also limits in-law attachments to 900 square feet and forbids a separate driveway or utility meter.
The only houses that are exempt are those in new subdivisions that are at least 15 acres, and infill developments are not included.
If the law is changed, it won’t be retroactive, so in-laws now in attachments will still have to rely on kitchen privileges with their sons or daughters or be content with eating TV dinners.
Phoenix is no different from many other municipalities across the country – which promoted one broker to complain recently to Realtor.com, “It’s a cat-and-mouse game. Quite frankly, the rules are outdated for today’s society.”
A growing number of Americans are living in a household with multiple adult generations as baby boomers look to support older parents as well as boomerang children struggling with student debt and a tough job market.
But, Realtor.com noted, there is a shortage of homes designed for multigenerational living arrangements.
Nearly a fifth of all homes in the country have multigenerational households – defined as those that include at least two adult generations or with a skipped generation such as a grandchild living with a grandparent.
“The figures likely would be greater, experts said, if not for the labyrinth of local zoning rules designed to prevent the spread of attached apartments or Airbnb-style room rentals in settings dominated by traditional single-family homes,” the website said. “Local restrictions can run the gamut, from prohibitions on stoves and ovens to steep fees for separate utility hookups.”
“The restrictions have prompted some builders to offer scaled-down kitchens and dream up alternative names for the forbidden amenities buyers crave,” it added. “Despite the workarounds and euphemisms, it can be difficult for families to find workable living arrangements for multiple generations.”
“The rules in place make it so you can’t maximize the potential of figuring out the best solution for a home buyer,” one builder said.
Some of the nation’s largest home builders, particularly Lennar, have made multigenerational housing a key part of their marketing campaigns.
But, Realtor.com noted, “mindful of municipalities’ regulations, companies often take the path of least resistance when designing such homes.”
Lennar Regional President Jeff Roos, who pioneered the company’s “NextGen” design in Arizona five years ago, complained that cities also have asked the company to reconfigure the entrances to second units. Glendale, for example, asked Lennar to design the houses with only one front entry door, to appear similar to surrounding homes.
“When they were writing the codes, [towns] didn’t really anticipate this,” Roos said. “Some are proactive right off the bat, and super supportive. And some are still scratching their heads.”
Gilbert allows “guest quarters” in single-family neighborhoods, as long as there isn’t a second oven or stove.
But after further discussion, they questioned whether the homes were any different than much larger custom homes in town where two full kitchens were allowed. Because the homes were under one roof, had one electrical meter and one address, the city concluded two kitchens were fine.
“We need to be responsive to changes in the market, changes in what people want,” one city official said, “so that their quality of life is maximized.”
