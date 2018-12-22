In 1999, members of the Ahwatukee Women’s Golf Association decided to assist the local Fire Station #38 on the East Warner/Elliot Loop with their annual Teddy Bear Drive.
The women were so enthused by the response from their community to the call for teddy bears and other stuffed animals that they decided to host an annual holiday charitable event with an annual collection of blankets and bears.
The generosity of the Ahwatukee Foothills community hasn’t ceased to amaze them after all these years, said Joyce Blobner, who initiated the event under the umbrella of the Ahwatukee Women’s Golf Association, which meets at the Ahwatukee Country Club.
They have collected literally thousands of blankets, teddy bears and other stuffed animals and gifted them to children over the years. The association has donated them to and through not only the Phoenix Fire Station #38, but the Child Crisis Arizona and area children’s hospitals.
This year the Cardon Children’s Hospital at Banner Desert Hospital will once again be the recipient of Ahwatukee residents’ largesse. There will be two deliveries, one prior to Christmas Eve, and another before New Year’s Eve.
Donations of bears and blankets will continue to be accepted through the end of December, said organizers.
There are never too many of either. The AWGA members found both are well-received by doctors and nurses who tend to children hospitalized during the holidays.
“My daughter has worked 20 years in the ER at Banner Desert, and one year she said, ‘Mom, if you have any extra bears, we sure could use them,’” Blobner recalled. “She told me the bears are used by the doctors for when a child is scared or upset to be in the hospital. The doctor will walk in and stick a teddy bear under the child’s arm, and it helps break the ice.”
The annual Blankets and Bears Collection has become a passion for Blobner, this year’s collection co-chair Carol Schade and the dozens of members.
“The girls are still enthusiastic about it,” Blobner said. “We still make monetary donations to organizations, but this way, when you buy your teddy bear or blanket, you know where your gift is going.”
“New” is the keyword for donations of blankets, bears or other small stuffed animals.
Blobner, who was AWGA president 16 years ago and is again this year, said she recalled years past when it appeared people were cleaning out their closets and donating the detritus.
“It was a disaster, some of the used teddy bears were as beat up as the boxes they were delivered in. That’s why we stress new.”
“We can’t be taking used items to give to children in the hospital,” added Schade.
Why blankets?
“I don’t know how the blankets got started, but it’s done well over the years. I do a lot of knitting, and now we get knitted, crocheted and fleece blankets donated. And size doesn’t matter because there are teens as well as little children who get them,” said Blobner, who moved from Michigan to Ahwatukee with her husband 24 years ago.
“Over the years, I’ve made over a thousand blankets,” added Schade, who moved with her family to Ahwatukee from South Dakota in 1985.
“The year I had a hip replacement, I did 250. This year is more like the average – around 60,” said Schade, who crochets the edges of fleece blankets. “It’s for the kids, and that makes each one special, and I can do them while we watch TV.”
The new blanket donations have kept pace with the teddy bear and other stuffed animal donations – even though, like other civic organizations and community clubs, membership at AWGA has declined.
“When I was president 16 years ago, we had 80 members. Now if we have 35, we’re lucky,” said Blobner. “When our golf group was quite large, we always did a new toy drive, but people weren’t really sure what to buy and it wasn’t fun to shop. Our Blankets and Bears Collection has proved very successful even with fewer members. We have to thank our caring community.”
Added Schade: “We found we needed to reach out and subsequently, we need to get help with donations.”
“We had a gentleman in his 60s bring in 16 blankets made by his mother. He said she would make more. They wanted to stay anonymous so he wouldn’t give us their names,” said Schade as she looked over at the 10-foot Christmas tree in the foyer of the Ahwatukee Country Club that had dozens of bears beneath it – and tiny bears displayed among its green branches.
“I remember some of the years I packed up 500 teddy bears and quit counting,” said Blobner. “Different years, we had more blankets than teddy bears. Teddy bears or small stuffed animals are so needed when a child is scared or upset to be in the hospital. And right now, I kind of stress the soft, little stuffed bears and other animals so the child can easily cuddle it.”
Even as membership shrinks as members age or give up golf, organizers say the Blankets and Bears Collection stays strong.
“I think this will be self-sustaining even after I’m through,” mused Blobner. “I know I’ll run it until maybe I’m the one in the hospital needing a teddy bear.”
Donations of new teddy bears, small stuffed animals and crocheted, knitted or fleece blankets can be made at the Ahwatukee Country Club, 12432 S. 48th St., just north of Warner Road.
“We hope we need a truck,” said an optimistic Schade.
“The donations will stay until after the 15th when some will be taken to Cardon so the doctors and staff have access before Christmas when they’re needed. In the trauma unit or when the doctors are seeing patients, they often give them a bear or blanket.”
Information: Joyce Blobner at 480-381-4195.
