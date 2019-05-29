Y OPAS has training today for vitally needed drivers

It happens every summer — but that doesn’t mean many Ahwatukee seniors don’t need help getting to vital appointments or even doing some needed shopping.
During the summer, about 20 percent of the volunteer drivers for the Ahwatukee Foothills YMCA’s Outreach Program for Ahwatukee Seniors – better known as Y OPAS – leave for cooler climes.
That puts a dent in the corps of selfless volunteers who last year donated 9,000 hours of their time and put 73,000 miles on their vehicles to help wheel-less seniors get to 8,600 appointments — 6,000 of which were for medical appointments as well as grocery shopping and other vital trips.
Y OPAS director Jill Sears said the program needs 25 volunteer drivers willing to pick up the slack between now and September. At 5 p.m. today at the Y, 1030 E. Liberty Lane, Ahwatukee, volunteers can take a one-hour training session.
“This is a great opportunity for new retirees looking for a way to give back,” Sears said.
Volunteers must be 21 or over and provide a valid license and proof of insurance.
“Volunteers go online and choose appointments that fit their schedules. So, it’s very flexible and easy,” Sears added, noting that volunteers can sign up for the geographic area they’d like to serve in — East Valley, Ahwatukee only or Valley-wide.”
While there are no minimum hours that volunteers are expected to put in, “we suggest trying to drive once per week to get to know the clients,” Sears said.
“We’re not just a taxi service,” she explained. “We create relationships with these clients. This isn’t like Uber. We go to front door and walk them to the car. We don’t dump them off. We take them back to their door.”
The clients must be 62 or older, living independently in one of Ahwatukee’s three ZIP codes and must be able to get in and out of a vehicle on their own because the service is non-medical in nature.
Interested people can simply show up today. Information: yopas@vosymca.org or call 602-212-6088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.