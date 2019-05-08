Mother anguished over hospital dropping her newborn on head

The video of Monique Rodgers’ twins’ birth at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center was supposed to serve as a special memory for her to keep forever.
Instead it is filled with shots of one baby being dropped on her head – and is too painful for the mother to watch.
Two and a half months since the accident, baby Morgan is now shaking frequently and letting out small cries followed by larger screams when picked up, said Rodgers, who will be taking the infant to a neurologist in August.
“When your baby is dropped on its head you don’t know if there is going to be a lasting effect that I won’t be able to fix. As a mom you’re supposed to be your child’s protector and to not be able to fix it, if there is something wrong with her, is just heartbreaking. I’m devastated,” said Rodgers.
Twins Morgan and Madison were born just one minute apart on Feb. 14. Though Morgan was the smaller newborn at 3 pounds, 4 ounces, the room was filled with a healthy cry, joy and no concerns about her overall health despite her weight.
Then, a nurse slid a blanket out from under her and Morgan slipped from the doctor’s hands, landing head-first onto the table below.
The team’s doctor shared a concerned look with the nurse, and proceeded wiping down the baby.
“As her mother I’m supposed to be there for her to protect her and I couldn’t do that laying on the table when I had no idea what happened,” Rodger said, crying. “Her being dropped was totally avoidable, I just don’t understand what the rush was and why they were so rough and careless with her.”
Chandler Regional declined comment, citing patient privacy laws.
“The medical team at Dignity Health Chandler Regional Medical Center takes this matter extremely seriously and is working to conduct a comprehensive review,” a spokeswoman said in a brief written statement.
Rodgers’ said neither she nor her husband had any idea the baby had slipped until they watched the video later, noting on Morgan’s birth record the document accounts for a “near drop” or “almost drop” of the baby – not a total drop.
Though her husband was filming and caught the fall on camera, he was looking at his other daughter being born when the accident happened.
“There was no reason to rush like that with my daughter. There was no reason for them to handle her the way that they did like she was a toy, like she was not a human being,” said Rodgers. “I feel like she was treated like some stuffed animal that they just tossed around.”
After 12 days spent in the newborn intensive care unit (NICU), Morgan was sent home after reaching her 4-pound goal weight – with a $50,000 bill for her stay.
Claiming she no longer trusted Chandler Regional, Rodgers took Morgan to Banner Health Center in Maricopa for her two-month check-up.
Banner doctors discovered in Morgan’s file that she had had a head ultrasound five days after her birth to track a brain hemorrhage on the left side of her brain.
The mother said she was never informed of the bleed or the ultrasound.
“No one ever notified me about the brain bleed. No matter how small it is, even if you think it’s not that big of a deal I still should know. I was there every single day and called every night, and they didn’t bother to tell me any of those times about that or the ultrasound.”
The discovery of the ultrasound prompted Rodgers’ to post the video of Morgan being dropped on Facebook.
It was meant to “warn other mothers about delivering” at Chandler Regional and “let them see for themselves how they handle the newborns,” Rodgers said.
“How many other babies have been dropped?” Rogers wondered. “Babies could be having problems now and their parents don’t know why and its because it wasn’t reported or they were never told. I want the hospital to take responsibility.”
The post had more than 40,000 shares in less than 24 hours, and Rodgers is looking for a lawyer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.