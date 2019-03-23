13th annual Ahwatukee Dog Show coming Sunday

It’s time for local dogs to make a trip to the groomer and brush up on their best tricks.
The 13th annual Ahwatukee Family Dog Show is 9 a.m.-noon Sunday, March 24, at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 E. Warner Road.
Dogs of all breeds can enter the show under nine different categories: best dressed, most talkative, best kisser/licker, best tail wag, cutest dog, cutest senior (7 and up), cutest rescue dog, best high five and most unusual.
Sponsored by the Ahwatukee Community Swim & Tennis Center and Desert Dog Obedience of Ahwatukee, the show will award ribbons from first through fourth place. The Ahwatukee Farmers Market will be open 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
The family-friendly event – which is free for spectators –- brings out the best in man and beast. The nine categories fit most any dog and it’s fun to participate.
The event will also include demonstrations in flyball, carting and obedience.
“I love dogs so that’s why I go,” said one pet owner who has attended the show for several years and has participated with her dogs in cart pulling. “You can see all kinds of different breeds and mixed breeds and people interacting with their dogs, which is always fun.”
Several breed clubs will be on hand to educate guests about their breed and rescue efforts.
There are some basic rules if a dog is escorting you to the show.
Pre-registration is $7 per dog for one category and $3 for each additional category. Registration cost the day of the show is $8 per dog for one category and $4 for each additional category.
On event day, registration begins at 8:30 am. Admission is free for spectators.
Susan Hyden, center director, promises the show will offer “lots of shade, small play pools with water, and doggy waste bags will be available for the convenience of your canine companion.”
All dogs must be at least 4 months old and have current shots in order to compete. They must be on a leash no longer than 6 feet and owners are naturally asked to clean up any messes.
Educational information will be provided by canine organizations such as Valley Dogs Rescue, Ahwatukee Commons Veterinary Hospital, University Animal Hospital, PETCO, 10 different breed clubs and others.
“There will also be a raffle with some terrific prizes, dog vendors, demonstrations and giveaways,” Hyden added.
Proceeds from the raffle and any other donations that day will go to Leave No Paws Behind Rescue, an all-breed, foster rescue specializing in seniors, terminal and end-of-life animals, as well as pets with special needs.
Part of its mission is: “When possible we step up, most times in the ‘11th’ hour when all hope is gone, to help save the lives of those that are in most danger of being left behind to die on a cold shelter floor.”
The group provides hospice care and a safe haven for the terminally ill. The group vets all its rescues.
All dogs are welcomed.
Information: ahwatukeehoa.com or 480-893-3431
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.