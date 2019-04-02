Downtown Chandler projects unearth historic infrastructure

The deep-rooted history of downtown Chandler is making way for two entirely new developments as part of the city’s effort to revitalize the area.
And the long-awaited Overstreet and New Square projects, located a block apart on Arizona Avenue, unearthed an old infrastructure in the city’s historic square that took work crews by surprise.
Atop the challenge of being surrounded by vital Century Link conduit on three sides, workers on the Overstreet project have had to contend with a 100-year-old web of gas station lines, home sewage systems and other hidden infrastructure, according to project manager Darrell Malin of LGE Design Build.
Malin said the project was delayed for nine months after the discovery of the underground chaos as he was tasked with redesigning the layout of foundation and load-bearing support structures.
He said he had to “tip-toe” around important wiring.
“Just when you thought you caught it all, you’d find more,” Malin said. “At some points, I felt like we were archeologists. I mean we were in there with hand tools making sure we had found everything trying to determine if it was necessary to keep.”
Downtown Redevelopment Manager Kim Moyers said the New Square development also served up similar underground obstacles that one contractor described as “a bowl of spaghetti.”
Because of the time, money and effort necessary to sort out the subterranean sites, Chandler City Council purchased the land with intent to lease it out after construction is complete through what is known as a Government Property Lease Excise Tax (GPLET).
“We knew that there was infrastructure in there,” she said. “So, we’ve had to do a great deal of research and study, and that’s part of the reason the city goes in and assembles these properties to make it more attractive to a developer,” she said.
Moyers added that she understood developers want to have a positive impact on the community, but with such a disorderly underground infrastructure, it would have been hard to find a builder to take on the project.
There has to be a “balance of making it profitable for them but advantageous for the community as well,” Moyers said.
“Without this tool – or if it were not for this tool – this land would be very difficult to ever develop … and quite frankly if not for tools like the GPLET, they would just lose money,” Moyers added, noting:
“Really it’s an incentive for redevelopment and the reason that it’s an important tool in particular for downtown is because our downtown is the oldest place in the entire city. So, we’ve had many properties in certain plots that have been developed several times. As we continue redeveloping, there’s more infrastructure underneath and it makes projects much more costly downtown.”
The Overstreet Project is projected to be an anchor of the downtown area.
The modern and stylish development, which could introduce $51.8 million to the city annually, is set to feature upscale eateries like Eggstacy and Camp Social, a micro-brewery and movie theater called Flix Brewhouse, second-story offices and a recently completed 350-space free parking garage.
Moyers said the impact the development will have on Chandler’s economy is what makes the project so “attractive.”
Last week, Revint Solutions signed an 18,492-square-foot lease at Overstreet, with Scott Boardman and Dave Carder of Cushman & Wakefield representing the landlord and Tanner Milne of The Menlo Group representing the tenant.
“This lease transaction with Revint Solutions is another example of office tenants looking to relocate in vibrant live, work, play environments,” Boardman said, citing the developer’s “track record of designing and building cutting edge urban/suburban mixed-use projects that office tenants love to be a part of.”
The company plans to occupy the space by July 2019, moving from East Germann Road in Chandler.
“Overstreet is the ideal location for a forward-thinking company like Revint Solutions,” said David Sellers, president and CEO of Phoenix-based LGE Design Build, which developed Overstreet. “Employees will find creative office space in a live-work-play atmosphere that truly has no comparison in the Valley.”
The city expects Revint to bring 135 “high-paying” jobs to downtown and that an additional 100 to 150 will be created by the first-floor eateries when they open.
“This development is crucial to the downtown,” Moyers said of Overstreet.
“Most of the downtown areas of any community are kind of the heartbeat of the community, and how you treat that downtown is an important factor when people are looking to relocate here both personally and professionally,” said Moyers.
Although not as far along, New Square, across from City Hall, is also making progress.
A centrally located green space will be surrounded by a 112-room Hilton Garden Inn, a three-story glass curtain building with lower level retail space, a separate multi-tenant office building and a 940-space free parking garage.
