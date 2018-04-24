If you’re wondering where the winter of 2017-18 went, you’re not alone.
The period from November through March will go down as one of the warmest and driest winters in Ahwatukee and East Valley history – and, by one important measure, the most parched ever.
That measure is the amount of water flowing from northern and eastern Arizona into the Salt and Verde rivers to fill our bathtubs and swimming pools.
Typically in late March, as the high country thaws, the two rivers are healthy torrents tumbling toward the Valley. But on March 26, their combined flow was only 6 percent of normal.
“It looks like this year could very well set the all-time low record,” said Charlie Ester, manager of surface water resources for Tempe-based Salt River Project. “2002 was the all-time low, and we’ll probably come in under that.”
Ester said that’s a product of extremely low rain and snowfall across SRP’s watershed. A normal winter produces about 10 inches of precipitation across the region, Ester said. This year, the average was less than 3 inches.
In the Valley itself, it was even worse. Total rainfall from November through late March at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport – the area’s official measuring station – was exactly 1 inch. That’s less than a quarter the yield of a normal winter.
Furthermore, the latest map from the national Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln shows most of Arizona in either extreme or severe drought, with no relief expected at least through midyear.
As grim as all that may seem, Ester and other East Valley water experts are nowhere near panicked.
There are two reasons for that:
A comparatively wet winter a year ago replenished the region’s reservoirs after the longest stretch of dry years in at least the past seven centuries.
Water management and multiple sources prevent us from needing to rely too heavily on the Salt and Verde system.
“We’re actually sitting in a pretty good spot right now,” said Brian Draper, water resources adviser for the city of Mesa. He noted that in late March the water stored Salt and Verde reservoir system was at more than 60 percent of capacity, “which is enough to meet our needs for several years.”
“It’s a good-news, bad-news sort of story,” Ester said. “At SRP, we always plan for drought, so conditions are not much worse than what we plan for.”
Besides, Ester said, this has been going on in Arizona for a long time, although the past decade has made some scientists sit up and take notice.
SRP was worked with scientists at the University of Arizona to study tree rings, the width of which can indicate which years were wet and which were dry.
“Having a series of very dry years for a prolonged period – 20, 30, even 40 years – is not unusual,” Ester said. “And what’s also very important is that these dry periods all will have wet years interspersed with them – a year like last year.”
But Ester said the severity of the drought leading up to 2017 was unusual even for Arizona.
“The six previous years to last year were actually the longest period of dry years in about 700 or 800 years,” he said. “It was very unusual to get six dry years in a row.”
Andrew Deemer, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Phoenix, said wet and dry years come sporadically even as data show a steady overall rise in area temperatures.
He figures this winter will come in at about the fifth- or sixth-driest since record-keeping began in Phoenix more than 120 years ago.
Temperatures during the early part of the winter were well above average, Deemer said. The closest we came to a freeze at the official weather station was 36 degrees on Dec. 22.
It wasn’t until the “La Niña” weather pattern in the Pacific weakened in mid-February that temperatures normalized and showers became somewhat more frequent, Deemer said.
The splashes of rain that did fall kept us from setting an all-time dry record for January and February. That honor belongs to 2006, which recorded no rainfall at all during the period.
“You can’t get any drier than zero,” Deemer said.
But as Ester mentioned, the parched conditions do resemble those that the region saw in 2002, when one of the most devastating wildfires in Arizona history created plumes of smoke that could be seen from the East Valley.
The Rodeo-Chedeski fire scorched 468,638 acres, burned more than 400 homes and turned a summer playground for many East Valley residents into a moonscape.
Ester worries about a rerun.
“There is no doubt that the risk of fire across the watersheds of Arizona – not just the Salt River watershed but all around the state – is going to be heightened this year,” Ester said.
In the short run, that may be the most dramatic impact of a bone-dry Arizona winter.
But even though the water supply seems safe for now, Mesa water expert Draper says the future may be different.
“We definitely could outgrow the water supply as is,” Draper said. “I think there is going to be a turning point where we need to try to conserve more water to stretch out the supplies to meet demand. We’re just not there yet.”
