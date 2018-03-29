Along with the fragrance of citrus trees in bloom, another harbinger of spring in Ahwatukee is the 42nd annual Kiwanis Easter Parade and Spring Fling Carnival and Craft Fair that will be held Saturday, March 31.
This year’s theme is “Easter in Arizona.”
Don’t even think of donning an Easter Bunny costume, no matter how cute it is. There’s an “official Easter Bunny” provided by the event’s main sponsor, Ahwatukee’s Vision Community Management, and that is the only one allowed in the annual parade that travels down 48th Street between Warner and Elliot roads beginning at 10 a.m.
After the parade, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee will hold its Spring Fling until 4 p.m. at Ahwatukee Park, 4700 Warner Road.
The parade route typically is packed, rain or shine, with up to 10,000 spectators who cheer on the various floats, marching bands, youth groups and troops and other participants.
Organizing this perennially popular event is the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee, which currently has 32 members – up from only a dozen last year. Community volunteers, including local teens, are what keep the parade and Spring Fling afloat, said Kiwanis Club president Mike Schmitt – who is also donning the Parade Boss cap for the 26th year.
Unlike other service clubs that have disbanded or seen a precipitous drop in membership, the Kiwanis Club of Ahwatukee is continuing to add members, Schmitt said.
“It’s because we have all these projects going,” he said, referring to the annual Christmas Gifts for Foster Children and summer’s Community-wide Baby Shower for teen moms in the foster care system, among others. The club also sponsors three Ahwatukee Key Clubs involving youth at Mountain Pointe and Desert Vista high schools and Horizon Honors Secondary.
“Other clubs are in bad shape,” he added. “We’re lucky we’re increasing, not declining.”
Schmitt himself was once a member of the Ahwatukee Jaycees, then responsible for the annual Ahwatukee Easter Parade, and even as a Jaycee, Schmitt was Parade Boss.
“When the Ahwatukee Jaycees died, I took the parade with me, looking for a sponsor,” he said.
He and the Kiwanis Club have been in charge ever since.
Each year, there are new additions to the lineup as well as the old faithful.
This year for the first time, the 39-year-old Mountainside Martial Arts Center, one of Ahwatukee’s oldest continuously operating businesses, will be participating.
The inspiration was instructor’s Mitchell Werner’s experience growing up in Ahwatukee.
“My dad, Leo Werner, was band director at Mountain Pointe High School, as he is again now, and as a child I would march along with the band. I had a great time and I wanted to share the experience with my dojo,” said Werner, 23.
He noted many of his students will be competing in the International Open in Las Vegas the same Saturday – but regardless, other students will participate.
An annual favorite is the float presented by Ahwatukee’s Mountain View Lutheran Church, which have been in every one of the previous 41 Easter Parades.
“Since Mountain View Lutheran Church started in 1975, the congregation has always been actively involved with community wide projects because that is who we are: we are part of the wider community,” said Senior Pastor Glenn M. Zorb.
He said it is one of the church’s many community activities that bring more visitors to their campus monthly than Mountain View Lutheran’s own 4,000 members.
“We work with the community because it is fun, period,” said Zorb. “Community involvement is a case where our theological roots determine our ethical fruits. We don’t serve others because it will make God love us more, we love others because God has already loved us.”
Schmitt said he expects to reach the annual goal of 75 entrants.
Crowd favorites like the Desert Vista and Mountain Pointe high schools’ marching bands and the horse-drawn antique Wells Fargo wagon, with local kids ensconced inside, are all returning.
And what’s a parade without a grand marshal and a lively emcee? This year’s grand marshal is CBS-5 weekend anchor Sean McLaughlin, a nine-time Emmy winner.
Serving as the Easter Parade master of ceremonies for the 12th year is KTAR radio’s Becky Lynn, the afternoon drive news anchor who is no newcomer to Ahwatukee.
“I live in Tempe, right down Warner Road a few miles from the parade route. This area has been part of our lives for a long time, its where our kids went to preschool, dance classes, doctor, our church, dining and shopping, so yes, we spend a lot of time in Ahwatukee,” she said, adding:
“I announce the parade every year because I love the spirit of what a small-town parade is supposed to be like, and there’s just not enough of that anymore. I grew up in a small town myself and I remember putting together floats, riding on them, waving at the crowd, twirling a baton. Its a fantastic Easter celebration.”
Schmitt’s wife, Bonnie, is also a crucial component to the event.
Together, they send 300 invitations the first week of January, then carefully follow up. Schmitt said his script – read by Becky Lynn on parade day – can take more than 14 hours to type.
“No matter how much you cut and paste, it still takes a really long time. It can run 21-22 pages and is often filled with some strange names, but Becky Lynn always sails right through it,” said Schmitt.
The one-mile parade has only encountered rain once, in 2009, and though umbrellas blossomed, the enthusiasm of participants and spectators never waned.
The Spring Fling turns Ahwatukee Park into a family playground with artists and crafters, stage entertainment, food and drink booths and carnival rides and other children’s activities. Up to 5,000 people are once again expected to spend the afternoon, according to Kiwanis Club organizer Andi Pettyjohn, club treasurer and 26-year Kiwanian.
Five-year member Angela Ashley oversees the event’s volunteers, and the popular Easter Egg Hunt for children up to age 6 that runs throughout the day. It requires three tickets, also used for carnival rides.
“We take five or six kids at a time and hide and throw out the (plastic) eggs. They have 30 seconds to gather as many as they can, and then exchange them for candy. We can always use more volunteers,” said Ashley.
People who want to help her out can contact her at AAshley@asfgllc.com or 480-221-6964.
Pettyjohn said vendors can still sign up for booth space until Friday.
Information: AhwatukeeKiwanis.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.