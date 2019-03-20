EV woman campaigns for changing tables for adults

A Queen Creek woman is helping to spearhead an effort to require restroom changing tables for disabled adults, but a bill that would require them has been bottled up by a Glendale legislator.
Courtney Burnett – who co-founded a fast-growing Facebook group, Accessible Changing Places AZ Advocacy – said that while they have adaptive toilets at home, she’s been forced to change her 14-year-old daughter in awkward and unsanitary conditions and often wonders if people understand the challenges.
“Would you want to lie down on the bathroom floor in a stadium?” she asked.
Burnett, whose daughter Hannah has cerebral palsy, said she’s changed her in the back of a van, and on a restroom floor on a recent trip to SeaWorld.
Burnett, together with Marianne Scott of Tucson, joined with several concerned caregivers, reached out to those who co-sponsored HB 2529 and SB 1127, known as the “diaper changing stations; public restroom bill.”
It would require a public or private entity that constructs a new restroom or substantially renovates an existing restroom in a public building or place of public accommodation to include at least one adult-diaper changing station.
With the assistance of Republican Phoenix Rep. Nancy Barto and Democrat Rep. Richard Andrade, also Phoenix, the bill was amended to include adult changing tables.
But, despite widespread support by the public and bipartisan support from the House Health and Human Services Committee, the amended version of HB 2529 is being held up by Rules Committee Chairman Anthony Kern.
Upset with Kern’s decision to halt the bill, many have taken to social media to voice their concerns, including Burnett and Scott, who aren’t giving up.
Access to restroom facilities is something most take for granted, even for those living with certain disabilities. All public restrooms are equipped with larger stalls, lower sinks and accessible hand dryers.
Most have infant changing tables, but to Scott’s knowledge, very few have changing apparatus designed for bigger kids, teenagers and adults.
“I don’t know if anyone is aware of something that affects our daily life. Maybe we are still doing this because nobody knows it’s happening,” Scott said.
Given the extremely delicate and personal nature of the subject matter, Scott said sharing her daughter’s story publicly hasn’t been easy.
On a typical day, when Scott leaves the house with Maycee, she plans and prepares for just about everything. Maycee, 17, was born with cerebral palsy, a condition that requires her to be diapered due to incontinence, and limits her ability to use a standard restroom.
“There is a population with significant intellectual and other disabilities who cannot use the bathroom,” Scott explained. “This is a basic human need, it is 2019 and we are changing adults on the ground in public restrooms, or in the back of a car.”
Instead of reinventing the wheel, the pair looked to California Assembly Bill 662 for guidance. That law, which was approved in 2015, requires places like amusement parks, sports arenas and larger movie theatres constructed after 2020 or undergoing major renovations after 2025, to install and maintain at least one adult changing station for disabled persons.
Being relatively new to the legislative process, Scott and Burnett sought help writing the amendment and navigating the political system. And due to Arizona’s short legislative season, the two found themselves racing against the clock to find a lawmaker willing to listen and help.
The pair began making calls and sending emails to their representatives, and encouraged others to do the same. Soon, parents and caregivers across Arizona were sharing their personal stories on social media using the hash tag #DignifiedChanges, posting photographs and talking to anyone willing to listen.
“Honestly, the only way any change will happen is with people jumping on board,” Scott said. “Oftentimes, it’s numbers that makes things happen.”
While the pair understands the difficulties all parents and caregivers of disabled persons face, they also understand the reality of the situation, and the financial burden involved.
“We don’t expect every small business to install these, because they don’t need to be everywhere.” Burnett goes on to say that places where people expect to spend several hours such as concert venues and amusement parks would be helpful. “We don’t need them in every mom and pop on the corner.”
While the law doesn’t yet require them, some places like Sky Harbor Airport, which has installed 12 adult changing stations, and Phoenix Children’s Hospital have begun to fill this need.
Scott and Burnett both agreed that caring for their daughters is something they’ve adapted with over the years. Both have purchased mini-vans which give them a semi-private place to tend to their daughters. They’ve also learned to pack extra diapers, clothes and towels to cover dirty floors.
But as their children grew and became young women, the complications of the situation changed drastically, and preserving their dignity and privacy was becoming more difficult.
“I can’t always pick her up and take her home when she needs to be changed, I am fighting for her to go to the park, or a concert with her sister and not sit in a soiled diaper,” Burnett said.
