Flancer’s to host inaugural Waggle 5K run

For 18 years, Flancer’s and its partners have hosted a pizza-eating contest to raise money for charities.
This year, the popular East Valley restaurant is taking a different fundraising route by creating the Waggle 5K run on Saturday, April 13, at Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, 2757 E. Guadalupe Road in Gilbert.
“We decided it was time for a change,” said Jeff Flancer, the restaurant’s owner. “We wanted to do something fun, as good as the pizza-eating contest was. The contest became a little too routine for us.”
The 19-year-old restaurant will give breakfast burritos to participants.
Each competitor is welcome to bring their dog or goat to join the run to raise money for four East Valley charities.
This year, Flancer’s and its partners are donating to Warfighter Sports, Sunshine Acres Children’s Home, Jewish Family and Children’s Services, and Friends 4 Life Animal Rescue.
Warfighter Sports provides tools and resources to injured veterans to help them continue playing sports.
Sunshine Acres provides housing for homeless children.
Jewish Family and Children’s Services follows Jewish core values to provide care for needy families.
Friends 4 Life helps animals stay alive and get adopted.
“Over the years, we’ve raised and given to charity $355,000 and are continuing our work with this run,” Flancer said. The event is all about fun and giving back to the community.
For the $35 entry fee, runners receive a T-shirt, a burrito and a Waggle hands-free leash for their pets. Flancer designed the leash to make running with his dog easier.
While participants are not required to run with a dog, every runner gets a leash. Flancer does request leaving uncontrollable dogs at home.
Overall, Flancer said the run is “a vessel to support charity and a celebration of the funds we’ve given.”
For those who come early or stay late, Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch boasts a 110-acre wetland, wildlife sanctuary, seven ponds along hiking trails, recreational urban-fishing lake (must have urban-fishing license), observatory, floating boardwalk, three overnight campsites, two reservable small ramadas, unique children’s play area, benches and bike racks.
If You Go
What: Waggle 5K Run
Where: Riparian Preserve at Water Ranch, 2757 E. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert
When: 7:30 a.m. Saturday, April 13
Registration: $35 before Monday, March 25; $40 from Tuesday, March 26, to Friday, April 12
Information: raceroster.com/events/2019/21880/the-flancers-waggle-run
