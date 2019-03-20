Motorists might as well stay off Pecos Road this weekend.The road will be closed between 40th and 32nd streets and restricted to westbound traffic only between 32nd and 24th streets for construction work for the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
“Motorists should consider alternate routes such as Chandler Boulevard,” ADOT said in a release.
The closure runs from 10 p.m. Friday, March 22, to 5 a.m. Monday, March 25, and will allow crews to install new
drainage and infrastructure for traffic signals, intelligent transportation system technology and lighting.
Access to Pecos Storage will be maintained from 32nd Street during this work. Westbound Pecos Road will remain
open between 32nd and 24th streets to provide access from the storage facility.
