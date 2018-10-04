As the Arizona Department of Transportation took a major step in the construction of the South Mountain Freeway, it also has made a big move in another project that likely will affect for several years Ahwatukee motorists who use I-10.
ADOT last week began putting down the first pavement along the Pecos segment of the freeway, between 40th Street and I-10.
It will follow the installation of a three-inch-thick layer of asphalt base with additional layers of pavement in the future, ADOT said in a release.
“The work involves several haul trucks delivering the asphalt, paving machines spreading it and rollers compacting it,” the release stated, adding that freeway developers Connect 202 Partners can put down up to 3,500 tons of asphalt per day with a single paving pass.
To pave the way for the pavement, crews built the embankment and compacted it to the designed height needed for the future roadway.
“Approximately 10 million cubic yards of earth, the equivalent of more than 800,000 truckloads and enough to fill State Farm Stadium 13 times, is being hauled and compacted for the project,” ADOT said. “Once the earthwork is finished in an area, paving can begin.”
Crews will be following that work with the installation of lights, signs, landscaping and other work.
Crews have finished about 30 percent of the work along the Pecos segment of the freeway, according to ADOT.
While pavement is being laid on the east end of the freeway’s Pecos segment, work continues on the western end as crews continue extending its path through South Mountain Park, where it will cut through at least two peaks.
Meanwhile, ADOT has sold a parcel of land it owns along I-10 near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport and plans to use the $28.7 million it got from the sale for a major widening of the interstate.
The project, scheduled to begin in 2021, will involve widening I-10 between the Loop 202 Santan Freeway and the I-17 Split.
“Our engineers determined how much of the property would be needed for I-10 widening,” said Michael Craig, manager of ADOT’s office of property management. “The timing was right to sell the excess portion and put those dollars into the upcoming project’s budget.”
ADOT bought the land, which includes some buildings, in 2011.
Under an agreement, the new owner will remove sections of three buildings on the property that currently extend into the area ADOT will need for the I-10 improvements. Several businesses, including cabinetry and shipping firms, have been leasing space on the property.
ADOT advertised the parcel earlier this year and conducted several tours for potential buyers. Eight bidders submitted bids for the property, ADOT said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.