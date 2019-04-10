‘Sub-minimum wage’ bill dies in State Senate

A bid to allow employers to pay some young workers less than the voter-mandated minimum wage is effectively dead.
The Senate Rules Committee decided Monday that the proposal by Rep. Travis Grantham, R-Gilbert, would require a three-fourths vote for approval. That is based on the conclusion by Senate staff attorney Chris Kleminich that HB 2523 would effectively amend two separate public votes to create and raise the state’s minimum wage.
What makes that crucial is the Arizona Constitution spells out that lawmakers can alter or repeal any voter-approved initiative only with a three-fourths vote of both the House and Senate.
The measure squeaked out of the House on a 31-29 party-line margin, far short of the 45 needed. And it would now need 23 of the 30 senators.
But the 13 Senate Democrats have expressed opposition, leaving the bill short of the votes needed for final approval.
“We’re going to be counting noses,” said Senate President Karen Fann. And the Prescott Republican said she won’t even allow the bill to go to the full Senate for debate if there is no possibility of approval.
Fann expressed no particular sorrow about the bill’s fate.
“Personally, I think the bill stinks,” Fann said. “And you can put me on record on that one.”
Grantham told Capitol Media Services he disagrees with the lawyer’s opinion as well as the committee vote.
“You can find attorneys to tell you whatever you want,’’ he said. Grantham contends that the legislature is free to decide who is and is not included in the definition of “employee” who must be paid the state minimum wage.
But it isn’t just Kleminich who contends HB 2523 can’t go anywhere without a three-fourths vote.
Last month, Ken Behringer, general counsel of the nonpartisan Legislative Council, declared that HB 2523 runs afoul of what voters have approved. He wrote that the plain language of that measure applies to all employees, regardless of age. And that, Behringer said, means it is subject to that constitutional requirement for the three-fourths vote.
The Attorney General’s Office reached the same conclusion.
Voters in 2016 approved yet another measure to increase the state minimum to $10. With scheduled future increases it is now $11 and will go to $12 next year.
Grantham, backed by business interests, said that has created a hardship, particularly for small companies which cannot afford to pay that much for basic labor. And that, he said, has resulted in fewer jobs for young people. Unable to repeal the voter-approved law, Grantham and his business allies sought to do an end-run.
The legislation would create a new category of “casual’’ employees: those younger than 22, going to school full-time and working only part-time. And those in that category, Grantham argued, would not be covered by what voters okayed.
Kleminich disagreed.
He said the first ballot measure, the one in 2006, created a “broad definition’’ of who is an employee subject to the minimum wage law. Kleminich said the state can’t, on its own, simply decide that not everyone who works is an employee.
Even before Monday’s decision by the Rules Committee, there was some doubt whether the measure could have garnered a simple majority.
Sen. Tyler Pace, R-Mesa, objected to the idea that an employer could pay just $7.25 an hour to someone solely because he or she is a student while someone the same age who is not in school would have to be paid $11 an hour. Fann said she knows lots of young people who go to school full-time who are supporting families and sees no reason why employers should be able to pay them less.
(0) comments
